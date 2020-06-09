WASHINGTON―Seven weeks after Department of Defense officials first said they would ask Congress for billions of dollars in the next version of a stimulus package to help defense contractors affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the request remains in limbo.

Though the pandemic, according to Pentagon officials, has been hitting space launch companies and the aviation and shipbuilding supply chains, the Trump administration appears to have sidelined a further request to provide financial support. This would supplement $688 million for the defense-industrial base that DoD previously earmarked as part of the $10.5 billion it got from the CARES Act.

New friction between Congress and the Trump administration over its widely criticized use of the military to respond to nationwide protests, as well as the administration’s slow use of past stimulus funds, likely spell headwinds for another tranche of aid, observers say.

“First question will be whether there will ever be another stimulus, given current animosity between the Hill and administration,” said Bill Greenwalt, a defense consultant who was a senior defense acquisitions official in the George W. Bush administration.

Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said April 20 that DoD planned to ask for “billions and billions” in a new package to help Pentagon suppliers, pending approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget. Lawmakers will have a chance to ask what that request would contain and the health of the defense industrial base when she testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a public event May 4 that he anticipated “the likely need for additional monies” for medical supplies and “to continue priming the defense industrial base.” “We want people at work, we want our base at work, we want to continue with payments, we want to help with cash flow, and we’re looking at a variety of ways by which we can do that. Again, it’s very important,” he said.

By that time the Pentagon had submitted the request to OMB, where it has since stalled, according to two congressional aides.

Storm clouds await Pentagon’s request for defense industry cash injection Though the Pentagon is hunting for billions of dollars in a future package to combat the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the next massive relief bill will be swamped in a partisan fight.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

DoD has projected a three-month slowdown for top weapons programs and sought to make $3 billion in expedited “progress payments" to increase cash flow to primary contractors and more vulnerable, smaller subcontractors. Pandemic related closures and other disruptions are expected to mean some number of weapons programs will also cost more and arrive later than initially anticipated.

“There is no doubt there will be an impact on cost and schedule of DoD programs when the vast majority of people are not going to work,” Greenwalt said. “Then you have the issues of disruption of supply chains and actual closed lines due to the virus.”

Congress meanwhile has split over how next to address economic and health care crises created by the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he wants to measure the impact of past tranches before taking up more funding and that there are no plans to do a stimulus bill before the July 3 two-week recess; He and President Donald Trump were still discussing last week how to fashion the next economic stimulus bill.

A stronger than expected jobs report could further scramble an already uncertain picture for passing a fifth and possibly final coronavirus aid bill. The positive statistics are feeding the wait-and-see approach of the White House and its GOP allies in Congress.

It’s also unclear how Congress will be predisposed to a request for more defense funding after it was disclosed last month that the Pentagon has so far placed on contract only 23 percent of the $10.5 billion it was afforded by the CARES Act. DoD responded to lawmaker concerns with its spending plan for the aid, which prioritized suppliers of aircraft engine parts, shipbuilding, electronics and space launch.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., said in April that Congress ought to forgo a spending boost for DoD in COVID-19 aid packages when public health needs were more pressing. Along similar lines, more than two dozen House Democrats wrote Smith to say defense spending for 2021 should be lower than 2020’s $738 billion top line and COVID-19 aid increased.

The National Defense Industrial Association, meanwhile, has called for a supplemental defense spending bill to cover the military’s pandemic related costs.

COVID cash crunch still hurting small defense firms Cash flow for small defense contractors is continuing to suffer under the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by the National Defense Industrial Association.

It remains to be seen whether the massive fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act will emerge as a potential vehicle for the aid. The Senate Armed Services Committee was this week occupied with the markup of its version of the bill, and the House Armed Services Committee expects to take up its version in late June and early July.

“Pentagon leaders are going to be climbing uphill on this request generally given that the GOP is souring on any more stimulus at all,” said Mackenzie Eaglen, a defense budget analyst with the American Enterprise Institute. “Not a party-wide belief yet by any means, but there was already a desire to move on, and the focus now is on the protests and NDAA markup.”

Though DoD request hasn’t been made public, Eaglen said it was initially based on the armed services’ lists of items left unfunded in Trump’s FY21 budget request, which are heavy with procurement programs. Eaglen suggested the administration would do better to find savings within DoD’s own budget.

“I think it will be important for DoD not to look tone-deaf,” Eaglen said. “There will be excess readiness and other funds that should go to stimulus priorities first and then, if there is any gap, Congress can plug it from there.”