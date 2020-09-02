WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is pursuing a new mid-range missile prototype capable of going after moving targets at land and at sea to fill a gap in the service’s Long-Range Precision Fires portfolio that includes the future Precision Strike Munition and hypersonic capabilities, an Army spokesperson has confirmed to Defense News.

Another anti-ship missile effort — a cross-domain upgrade to the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) — has been delayed due to technical problems, the Army’s Public Affairs Office confirmed in separate correspondence. The Army would not disclose the Cross-Domain ATACMS technical issues specifically due to operational security, but said a new timeline for delivery is under review.

The CD-ATACMS was an upgrade effort initiated by the Strategic Capabilities Office in 2016.

The decision to pursue a new mid-range missile was born out of a strategic fires study conducted by the U.S. Army Futures Command’s Research and Analysis Center based at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The study, completed earlier this year, was designed to “examine future strategic fires capabilities and provide emerging insights to inform procurement options and future materiel capability requirements,” Robyn Mack, AFC spokeswoman, said.

The study used combatant commander input, tabletop exercises with experts in key theaters, optimization modeling, cost and schedule analysis as well mobility and logistics considerations, she added.

The study recommended both near-term and long-term investment strategies for fires capabilities that would enable the US to measure up against near-peer competitors.

The Army decided to pursue a mid-range capability to fill a near-term need that will “complement other critical systems” in the service’s LRPF portfolio in support of multidomain operations, Mack said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Mack could not offer more details on the prototyping effort as it is still “pre-decisional.”

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville mentioned the Army would pursue mid-range capabilities at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event in July, stating, “We’re going to have mid-range missiles that can sink ships — we think that’s very, very important for the anti-access, area denial capabilities that we may need to face.”

The service was going to pursue a Mobile Medium-Range Missile (MIRM) starting in fiscal 2020, but canceled that effort in its FY21 budget request, saving the Army $90 million.

The Army had planned over the next five budget cycles in FY20 to spend nearly $1 billion on MIRM, which was meant to be a land-based cruise missile eyed for operations in the Indo-Pacific region to address the medium-range (1,000-kilometer) gap in capability there. The plan was to move into a technology-maturation and risk-reduction phase in FY21.

The PrSM missile — ultimately the ATACM replacement — will address defeating maritime targets at long-ranges (currently a range of 499 kilometers), but the Army is first developing a base missile as part of the program. While the PrSM effort was competitive, Raytheon exited the program, leaving just Lockheed Martin in the mix. Lockheed has had three successful live-fire test events this year.