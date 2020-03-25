WASHINGTON — In what was described as a mutual decision between the Army and Raytheon, the company is exiting from the competitive Precision Strike Missile technology maturation and risk reduction phase without a flight test under its belt, according to a Raytheon statement sent to Defense News on March 25.

“Although we remain confident in our resolution to the technical issue that delayed our DeepStrike flight test, the Army and Raytheon have mutually come to the decision to conclude our participation in the PrSM Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction phase,” the statement reads in full.

DeepStrike is the name Raytheon gave its missile meant to replace the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which is built by PrSM competitor Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed now has two successful test flights of its PrSM offering, but Raytheon had struggled with a technical issue since late last year when it was scheduled to execute its first test flight at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

Replacing ATACMS with a new long-range precision missile is a top priority for the Army within its top modernization portfolio.

Raytheon referred all questions that might be generated from its statement to the Army.

It is unclear if there is a re-entry point for Raytheon later in the game or if this spells the end of its chance to provide the ATACMS replacement to the Army.

This leaves Lockheed as the sole developer of a long-range precision munition, a key capability for the Army as it shapes its multidomain operations doctrine and aligns with the National Defense Strategy.

The service has accelerated PrSM’s fielding timeline by several years and will stick to the baseline requirements for the missile to get there. The Army has a goal to initially field PrSM in 2023.

The missile’s current maximum range requirement is 499 kilometers, which is the range that was compliant under the now-collapsed Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty between the United States and Russia. The United States withdrew from the treaty in August, and so the Army no longer has to adhere to the range limit for its missiles.

But the Army believes the baseline missile could actually reach a range of 550 kilometers based on data from both Raytheon and Lockheed. The Army has said it wouldn’t consider adjusting its requirements until each company has had a chance to see how their respective missile behaves in real flight tests.