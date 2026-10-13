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Booz Allen on Using AI to Accelerate Battlefield Decisions
Booz Allen on Using AI to Accelerate Battlefield Decisions
Booz Allen discusses how AI, open architectures and integrated systems can reduce complexity and accelerate decision-making on the battlefield.
2 hours ago
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