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Working to relieve “tactical dehydration” with new urine collection systems for troops
Working to relieve “tactical dehydration” with new urine collection systems for troops
Skydrate shows off the latest designs for its urine collection systems, made to aid pilots and troops stuck in convoys of both sexes.
10 hours ago
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