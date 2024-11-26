Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Thought Leadership
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
New Marine sniper rifle
New Marine sniper rifle
New Marine Corps sniper rifle is officially operational
8 hours ago
Latest Videos
VA Secretary - veterans are not “broken” | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.23.24
Preparing for Retirement as a Servicemember – Money Minute
VA Secretary pushes back on the “broken veteran” narrative, laments suicide rates
How do Americans train with NATO in the Arctic?
In military care, his addiction deepened - and then it was cut off
This Marine was given opioids for combat wounds. He was never the same.
Preparing for Holiday Spending — Money Minute
A Marine veteran’s struggle with pain and addiction | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.16.24
Pioneering female Marines’ story highlighted by veteran
What is AI’s role in defense manufacturing?
Healing on and off the battlefield | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.9.24
How Military Service Strengthens Your Financial Fitness — Money Minute
Goodbye gauze? New gel promises to stop blood loss from battlefield wounds
Vets group looks to activities, community as defense against veteran suicide
An Army of drones takes shape | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.2.24
Watch the US Air Force carry out dramatic nighttime Minuteman III test
Trending Now
Pentagon, Lockheed reach handshake deal for next F-35s
Russian forces test flying flamethrower to target Ukrainian firedrones
Air Force awards Boeing $2.4 billion contract for KC-46 tankers
NATO artillery units link up their fires in Europe’s snowy north
New Marine Corps sniper rifle is officially operational