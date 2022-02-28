As soon as Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine last week, sparking international outrage and condemnations from democratic nations around the world, Defense News and Military Times reporters leapt into action to bring their readers the most comprehensive, in-depth coverage of the ongoing military conflict.

Whether it was live updates from the ground, assessments of Ukrainian countermeasures, arresting satellite images of Kharkiv and Kyiv, or even discussions about how the conflict could inspire similar attacks on other nations, Defense News and Military Times reporters delivered a multitude of stories to keep readers engaged and informed by the hour.

You can see a selection of the best work below. For breaking updates and ongoing coverage, visit https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/ukraine/.

Live updates from Russia’s massive Ukraine invasion

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his long-anticipated invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Events of the invasion have played out in real time on social media platforms. Sources on the ground in Ukraine are reporting live on Twitter, and Military Times is chronicling these accounts and will continue to provide live updates.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/2022/02/24/live-updates-from-russias-massive-ukraine-invasion/

What makes the Black Sea so strategically important?

It’s a scenario for which Russia has been laying the groundwork for years. Ukraine has been training to defend against such an event since its naval fleet was decimated in 2014 after Russia took Crimea, the peninsula that separates the Sea of Azov from the larger Black Sea. But an attack from the sea was something Ukraine was particularly vulnerable to — even if Russian forces have so far relied primarily on sending land forces across borders to attack Ukrainian cities.

https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/02/25/what-makes-the-black-sea-so-strategically-important/

US ‘prepared to respond’ to cyberattacks, Biden says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said the U.S. is “prepared to respond” should Russia unleash cyberattacks on American businesses and critical infrastructure, but stopped short of saying what capabilities would be brought to bear.

https://www.defensenews.com/battlefield-tech/it-networks/2022/02/25/us-prepared-to-respond-to-russian-cyberattacks-says-biden/

As Russia attacks Ukraine, Taiwanese wonder what China will do

The Russian attack on Ukraine has put a spotlight on another place that could face an invasion by its larger neighbor, as some analysts draw quick comparisons to China’s threats to assert its control over self-ruled Taiwan.

https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/ukraine/2022/02/25/as-russia-attacks-ukraine-taiwanese-wonder-what-china-will-do/

Snake Island Ukrainians found alive, taken as Russian prisoners

The 13 Ukrainian border guards-turned-international-heroes that had reportedly been killed after telling a Russian warship to “go fuck yourself” instead of surrendering their post were confirmed to be alive on Sunday by the Ukrainian Navy.

https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/ukraine/2022/02/28/snake-island-ukrainians-found-alive-taken-as-russian-prisoners/

7,000 more U.S. troops in armored brigade heading to Germany amid Ukraine attack

An armored brigade is starting to make its way to Europe, as part of the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most of the troops will come from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/02/24/7000-more-us-troops-in-armored-brigade-heading-to-germany-amid-ukraine-attack/

A graphical comparison of Russian and Ukrainian military forces

In the early morning of Feb. 24, Russia began a fresh invasion of Ukraine. Data from a recent report compares the military forces of the two countries and provides details on the Russian-backed separatist forces in Donetsk and Luhansk.

https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/02/24/a-graphical-comparison-of-russian-and-ukrainian-military-forces/

‘We need as much Stinger and anti-tank weapons as possible,’ says Ukraine’s defense minister

WASHINGTON ― Ukraine’s defense minister made a direct plea to the U.S. Congress on Thursday to send his besieged nation anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles through Poland to help it repel Russia’s military assault on Ukraine.

https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/02/24/we-need-as-much-stinger-and-anti-tank-weapons-as-possible-says-ukraines-defense-minister/

US, NATO air forces mobilize as war comes to Europe

American and NATO air forces are bolstering their stance in Eastern Europe after Russia launched its opening gambit in a far-reaching invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2022/02/24/us-nato-air-forces-mobilize-as-war-comes-to-europe/