WASHINGTON — The U.S. has launched a ground-launched intermediate range ballistic missile with a range of over 500 KM, the first such test since withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty earlier this year.

The test, which occurred Thursday at 8:30 AM pacific time, was configured to represent a conventional warhead, has been anticipated for months, with DoD officials indicating they hoped to have it happen before the end of the year.

“The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the Strategic Capabilities Office, conducted a flight test of a prototype conventionally-configured ground-launched ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California,” said DoD spokesman Robert Carver in a statement. “The test missile exited its static launch stand and terminated in the open ocean after more than 500 kilometers of flight. Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform the Department of Defense’s development of future intermediate-range capabilities.”

Within minutes of the video release, the missile sleuthing community on Twitter went to work, quickly honing in on the possibility that the weapon was a modified version of a ballistic missile defense target missile used in BMD tests. If so, that would fit in with the participation of the SCO, whose charge is to take existing systems in the Pentagon’s arsenal and tweak them to create new opportunities for use.

Carver declined to go into further detail on the design, nor say whether future tests of the system are currently planned. However, he did tell Defense News that Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems was "the primary launch services contractor behind the execution of the mission.” That branch of Northrop is a major supplier of both solid rocket propulsion systems, missile interceptor boosters and target vehicles for missile defense tests.

A test in August, the first post-INF testing of a ground-based cruise missile, involved a variant of the Tomahawk land-attack weapon launched from a Mark 41 Vertical Launch System. While the Mark 41 is the same launcher used in the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, the Pentagon said at the time that this was a different variation on the Mark 41 and does not mean that Aegis Ashore could be turned into an offensive capability — something Russia has long claimed in objecting to Aegis basing in Europe. Expect similar complaints if today’s test involves a missile defense asset as well.

Experts will now watch for more information to become available — and to see the global reaction, which could include responses from Russia or North Korea, the latter of which has increased its aggressive messaging towards the Trump administration in recent weeks.

