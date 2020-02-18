WASHINGTON — Construction issues have caused major delays in establishing operational capability of the the Aegis Ashore missile defense site in Poland for well over two years and that delay has now extended out another two years, according to Vice Adm. Jon Hill, the Missile Defense Agency’s director.

But Hill said he will soon know a path forward that could potentially make up for lost time.

Defense News reported, in August 2018, that the Aegis Ashore site in Poland originally expected to be operation by that time, was delayed until calendar year 2020 due to problems with the contractor hired in Poland to build the site. The schedule slipped even more due to poor weather and problems with ramping up manpower and other resources to get the job done, then-MDA Director Gen. Samuel Greaves said at the time.

The fiscal 2021 budget released Feb. 10 revealed the agency would need an extra $96 million in funding just to maintain the Aegis Ashore weapon system, which is already on site in protective, temperature-controlled containers.

Hill told reporters during a briefing Feb. 10 that the current constructor has had problems in “that last tactical mile” and the project has been sitting nearly complete, but not quite there. “What is not complete is what we really need, which is auxiliary controls, heating, power and cooling, the things that feed a combat system,” Hill said, “so that is where that design and engineering that is inside the construction contract has slown down and where the contractor is having problems.”

The MDA did an independent assessment back in December, Hill said, sending a team to Poland to look at the problems and also engaged with qualified contractors to garner the reality of the situation on the ground.

The Army Corps of Engineers actually holds a fixed-price contract with the contractors in Poland, so the MDA is working with them to go over contract options, Hill said.

“That is what we are doing now,” he said, adding that by the end of the month the agency and the Corps of Engineers will have figured out a plan to proceed, “which will involve, I believe, some contract modifications to the construction side to get us on track so that we can accelerate beyond quicker than the 22 [date] that we’ve estimated.”

Hill noted that the schedule is currently a “very conservative estimate” and is “the worst case” scenario.