WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army faces problems on multiple fronts when it comes to sending more of their business to small companies, the head of Army Futures Command said Wednesday.

Gen. John Murray said small businesses struggle under a procurement system that can take years, and then struggle to scale their business to meet the Army’s needs.

“There is a lack of trust [on the part of small businesses] that the government can sustain in small-business model,” Murray told the audience at the third annual Defense News Conference. “The way we do budgeting, POM cycles and all that, a small business can’t survive. We’re going to have to prove to small businesses that we can adjust our POM cycles to meet their needs.

“And from the small business perspective, there are only a few ways that they can scale to the size we are talking about in terms of production, one of those ways is partnering with a traditional [defense contractor] so that’s going to be a challenge going forward.”

Murray’s comments come at a time when the Army is looking to engage with a range of partners – from universities and small businesses to the traditional prime contractors such as Raytheon and General Dynamics – to find ways to integrate new technologies into the force.

The outreach to small businesses at Army Futures Command is about finding new ways to get after the challenges the service faces, Murray said, but it comes with challenges.

“This outreached to small business is not because there is anything wrong with traditional defense primes, it’s really an outreach to find new ways to solve our problems,” he said. “I’ve been in the Army 37 years and I think about solving our problems a certain way. I guarantee a lot of these small businesses think about how to solve problems a different way.

“Part of the challenge I have with small business is comfortably describing our problem to them. I can’t talk in acronyms, I can’t talk with 37 years of experience, I need to talk very clearly and very plainly.”

Murray said his teams have staged events, such as a recent one where they had startups come in and figure out how to move artillery shells 250 meters using autonomous unmanned systems. And those events have been instructive, he said.

Ultimately, however, the Army is going to go with the business that can best meet the requirements the service lays out, he said.