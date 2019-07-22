While it still has a way to go, Army Futures Command is laying the critical groundwork to strengthening collaboration with academia and small business when it comes to solving some of the service’s biggest problems.

The Army has struggled with relationships outside of the established defense industry, particularly with small business and Silicon Valley-types.

Can Austin make the Army weird? Austin is free-thinking, creative and now a burgeoning technology innovation hub, but can its fearlessness to take risk rub off on the Army as it seeks to develop game-changing technology to stay ahead in battlefield capabilities?

Small businesses, in particular, have had concerns working with the government, mostly tied to issues with the time it takes from first engagement to a contract award as well as the complex and cumbersome government contracting process.

Most recently, the Government Accountability Office issued a report last week that found the command could do better working with small businesses.

The report was released as AFC declared its full operational capability.

“The funny thing is if I talk to defense primes, they are convinced all we are working with is small business and I talk to small business all they are convinced is we are working with the defense primes,” Gen. Mike Murray, AFC commander, said during a July 18 press briefing at the Pentagon.

“It’s going to take a combination of both for us to accomplish our mission and in many ways a combination of both working together,” to achieve the command’s goals in modernizing the Army, he said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

But Murray agreed there is more to be done and the command is working to strengthen its relationship with small business and to establish ways to track its success in engaging and bringing small business on board.

To its credit, the command was built from scratch and was a “blank canvas” just a year ago, Murray said. The command went from 24 pioneers on the ground at its headquarters in Austin, Texas, to 24,000 soldiers and civilians in 25 states and in 15 countries, over the course of the past year.

Since landing in Austin, the AFC has established “focused relationships” with industry and academia, Murray said.

Small Business Engagement

One major point of engagement with small business is through the standing up of the Army Applications Lab in Austin’s Capital Factory — an innovation hub for entrepreneurs — located in the heart of the city’s downtown.

The venue, with over 100 Army personnel, helps discover novel solutions to problem sets established by the Army to address its major modernization priorities.

The lab is kicking off a major effort this week to discover outside-of-the-box solutions for an autoloader for its Extended Range Cannon Artillery system in development under its top priority — Long Range Precision Fires — for example.

Extended-range cannon to get autoloader within five years The Army is eyeing an autoloader for its extended-range cannon beyond the initial prototypes, but it's a challenge to integrate.

Additionally, a capability the Army was eyeing a year ago — discovered at the Capital Factory — will be tested at the flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama, as the service refines its new lot of virtual reality trainers being tested in a pilot program.

The Senseye technology is software with the ability to track a pilot’s irises during flight simulation training to determine when a person has neurologically learned a task. The Air Force has already incorporated this technology into its simulators.

The commander of the Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker said in April at the Army Aviation Association of America symposium that the technology was promising and if all goes well could even roll back into the Army’s efforts to develop a Synthetic Training Environment. The Army has a cross-functional team within the AFC focused on the STE.

US Army’s jumping to the next level in virtual training The Army is rapidly developing its synthetic training environment that will prepare soldiers at every echelon to fight in a multidomain environment.

The GAO recommended the AFC use its cross-functional teams to enhance small business engagement and notes that CFTs could share its problem statements that describe capabilities needed with small business as part of outreach efforts.

The lab was also recently at Fort Hood, Texas, working with soldiers on the ground to source problems that could be solved, particularly by small business.

The lab also completed a trip overseas, Murray noted, but said he would not discuss specifics on the location.

“I’m not going to say particularly where. There was some specific re-coding of some mission command systems which significantly helped,” he said.

The GAO also specifically recommended the command focus on better engaging small business for research and development programs.

The command has established four related initiatives, according to the report.

The AFC has set up the Army Research Laboratory Open Campus 2.0 that transitions scientific research from universities to Army technology development efforts.

And the command has set up the Army Capability Accelerator that helps small businesses mature concepts into prototypes and validates early-stage technologies. This is managed within the Army Applications Laboratory.

The Army Strategic Capital restructures a prior effort that takes venture capital to offset Army development costs through investing with existing Army Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

Lastly, Halo is an effort to accelerate the “adaptation and transition of commercial and startup-derived products to Army applications and programs,” according to the GAO report. The Army Applications Lab will also manage the effort.

Murray said he is also in the process of hiring a lead for a small business office he is setting up inside the command.

While the Army already has a service-wide small business office, the GAO recommended the AFC interface and use that office to better build its own relationships with small business.

The small business office within AFC will “make sure that we are at least knowledgeable focusing on capitalizing on anything that small businesses have to offer,” Murray said.

The AFC is also in the preliminary stages of arranging an event in Austin to try to help establish relationships between small businesses and defense primes, Murray said.

“One thing I worry about with small business is the ability to scale,” he said, “so there are a lot of ways they can scale and one of the ways is working with a defense prime.”

While defense primes have relationships with small business, Murray said, the effort would foster new ones that might not exist.

Academic pursuits

The AFC has also established the University Technology Development Division (UTDD), which serves as the primary link between the command and its academic partnership efforts, Murray said.

“That is taking root in several key places,” Murray said, to include Vanderbilt University that is partnering with the 101st Airborne Division; Carnegie Mellon University, where the Army’s Artificial Intelligence Task Force is located; and the University of Texas and Texas A&M, where the command is beginning to work several key programs.

In addition to providing the building where AFC is headquartered and offering up roughly 10,000 square feet of office space and labs at its Cockrell School of Engineering, the University of Texas is building a robotics institute for the Army by converting an old building into a lab “at fairly significant cost,” Murray said.

Murray has tasked engineers at UT to study the utility of robotics taking over the dirty and dangerous work while keeping soldiers out of harm’s way, even bringing a leading engineering professor from UT on a recent trip to Yakima Air Force Base in Washington State to witness a robotic breach experiment that was part of the service’s Joint Warfighting Assessment.

Dirty work: Robots take on complex obstacles in US Army exercise Learning by doing, the Army is assessing how robots can be an asset on the battlefield.

The lab will also be working on battery technologies, Murray added. The inventor of the lithium battery works at UT.

Texas A&M is focused on hypersonics and directed energy research, according to Murray.