WASHINGTON — A demonstration down in Texas this month is setting the Army’s expectations ahead of a major prototyping competition for robotic combat vehicles.

The Army has acquired plenty of ground robots over the years to help give it an edge in Iraq and Afghanistan, but as it looks beyond war in the Middle East to possible conflict with peer adversaries, it’s taking a fresh look at how its modernizing capability to include robotic combat vehicles. Those RCVs are likely to look a lot different than what’s popped up on the battlefield in the past.

The Army Futures Command Next-Generation Combat Vehicle cross-functional team (NGCV CFT) is tasked to rapidly prototype new manned and unmanned vehicles well-suited for possible operations against near peer adversaries. This means vehicles that can take the beatings of operating on the front lines and can keep up with the maneuver force.

And the Combat Capabilities Development Center’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center (CCDC GVSC) is working with the NGCV CFT to harness what industry has to offer and assess what requirements the Army would need to bring a light-, medium- and heavy-weight robotic combat vehicle into fruition to meet the demanding missions anticipated in the future.

The week-long demonstration from May 13 through 17 was organized by CCDC GVSC and National Advanced Military Consortium.

Six teams with a total of eight vehicles descended on a course on the Texas A&M University RELLIS campus to show the Army the art of the possible as the service prepares to release a request for white papers shortly, followed by a request for prototype proposals, Kevin Mills, the Army CCDC GVSC’s associate director for ground vehicle robotics, told Defense News in an interview.

Polaris, a Textron and Howe & Howe team, Pratt & Miller, HDT Expeditionary Systems, AM General and QinetiQ North America all brought robotics, with Pratt & Miller and the Textron and Howe & Howe team bringing two systems each.

Three out of the four platforms under consideration for the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) competition were demonstrated: vehicles from HDT, Polaris, and Howe & Howe.

AM General and QinetiQ both had vehicles in the running for the SMET program prior to the downselect.

The Army kept the demonstration requirements broad: “Basically the go, no go threshold requirement was the vehicle has to be a robot. You have to have the ability for it to be controlled remotely,” Mills said.

But the focus on the demonstration was meant to look at small and medium platforms as the service is already gearing up to use roboticized M113s to evaluate large ground robotic capabilities. That effort, which will focus on manned-unmanned teaming in a robotic wingman formation with a manned Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle serving as the platform for the robotics operators.

The Army wants to chase after a light and medium RCV in fiscal year 2020 with a plan to build four platoons — two of each — to demonstrate capability, Mills said. The focus across all three weight classes is on the chassis rather than the vehicle as a whole. The idea is to integrate missions systems onto a common chassis for each weight class.

In addition to requiring that the robot be a robot, Mills said, a few other desired attributes for RCVs under evaluation is that they should be able to keep up with the maneuver formation and should have the ability to carry at least 1,000 lbs for a light vehicle and at least 4,000 lbs for a medium variant.

“What turned up was a nice selection of platforms,” Mills said, ranging from four-wheeled traditional-type platforms, all the way up to tracked, multi-wheeled variants and even unique systems like tweels, which are airless tires.

Despite the simplicity of the requirements, participants brought a variety of sensors and weapon systems on the platforms.

“Pretty much every one of them did something with their platform,” Mills said. “They had one or two things that they wanted to highlight” from sensors for targeting to pairing unmanned aircraft systems (either tethered or un-tethered) to weapons integration such as tube-launched unmanned vehicle missile systems, he added.

Over the course of three days, the Army ran a structured evaluation of the systems, followed by a VIP day and a final day where participants got one-and-half hours to show off whatever they wanted whether that was speed, off-roading capability or even stealthy travel, Mills said.

The Army took away a few lessons learned that will help it as it proceeds into a prototyping competition.

Mills said the Army learned that it might make sense to mandate a single radio solution because all of the platforms at the demonstration used different communications links, which required some level of deconfliction.

Some of the mobility performance shown during the demonstration will likely help the service articulate the base platform mobility requirements, Mills noted.

One factor that may play into the service’s plans is that none of the vehicles at the demonstration fit in the medium class.

“That might also shape the strategy moving forward,” Mills said because the timeline for such a platform is very short at the moment — the winning vendor would have 11 months after contract award to supply the Army with prototypes for safety testing, “which doesn’t give a ton of time for our contractor, that doesn’t have a mature system already, to work out the kinks and build something.”