WASHINGTON — Two years to the month from when the idea was first floated publicly, the Pentagon on Wednesday inaugurated its new Defense Security Cooperation University, with the aim of creating a workforce able to more quickly move security assistance for allies and partners.

At an event opening the new university location, located roughly a mile from the Pentagon, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood, Defense Security Cooperation Agency head Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper and Cara Abercrombie, the new president of the university, all praised the opening of the office as a new start for the Pentagon’s security assistance mission.

“The security cooperation profession has not been truly complete until today,” said Hooper, who through his time as head of DSCA has emphasized the need to update workforce training.

The vision for the university has shifted over time, although the goal has remained largely consistent. When it was first announced by Hooper in Oct. 2017, it sounded like a new, full-up educational facility. A year later, Hooper described it more as a virtual educational course that would fit “together a new curriculum that will serve as a strong foundation for our security cooperation career field, and our personnel, moving forward.”

The standup of the new university is tied into the broader goal of the Trump administration to speed up how quickly weapons can be sold to partners and allies. Advocates of arms sales have long complained that the process moves too slowly, in part because of a lack of security cooperation experts who are best able to manage the process.

But the new educational unit will also help refine how the workforce interacts with allies and partners during these discussions, through a reimagining of core focus areas, and an understanding of security cooperation as a tool for American foreign policy.

“If we really want to change the way the department approaches security cooperation, we have to make sure everyone has at least a basic understanding of big picture objective, how this is linking to the National Defense Strategy,” Abercrombie said.

The end form for the school is still taking shape, according to Abercrombie, who said the first priority is getting the roughly 20,000 active members of the security cooperation workforce trained up to a new minimum standard. Abercrombie has set the “extremely ambitious” goal of having that taken care of by the start of fiscal year 2022, but acknowledged that will be a tough push, in part because the curriculum is still being designed.

For example, a pilot class is being developed in conjunction with the Naval Postgraduate School, where regional experts would come in and teach more about the culture of the country security officials would be going to.

“We’re not going to come in and teach languages, but we are going to expect a basic level awareness of cultural differences, cross-cultural communication,” said Abercrombie. “Every American in this enterprise sits across the table from a foreign counterpart to discuss the terms of a foreign military sale, or grant assistance, or what we’re going to provide, or how we’re going to partner – it’s all fundamentally a negotiation.

“And human beings all too often tend to mirror image. So understanding how do American’s approach these things culturally, how do other cultures perhaps approach a negotiation” will help security assistance negotiations in the future, particularly if negotiating with new customers who have not bought American weapons before,” she noted.