Senior cybersecurity leaders from across the U.S. Defense Department will discuss strategy, information warfare and emerging threats at the seventh annual CyberCon on Nov. 10.

The virtual event is hosted by C4ISRNET.

This year’s lineup includes keynote conversations with Lt. Gen. Charles “Tuna” Moore, the deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command; David McKeown, the department’s chief information officer for cybersecurity; and Mieke Eoyang, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy.

The agenda highlights discussions about the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the cyber realm. Panelists include Col. Brian Russell, commanding officer of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force’s Information Group, to discuss the rise of cyber specialists and tactical info ops.

Lt. Col. Vito Errico, director of the Army’s software factory, is expected to speak on what the services are doing to push software updates to the frontline faster, ensuring forces can harness bleeding edge technology to tip the scales of battle.

Finally, defense leaders will spotlight the evolving role of cyber leadership going forward: what it means to effectively lead information operations, protect the enterprise and institute zero-trust policies across the organization.

Attendees will be able to submit questions in real time.

Registration is available here: https://cybercon.c4isrnet.com/register/