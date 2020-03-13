The Navy League of the United States announced Friday that it was cancelling next month’s Sea-Air-Space expo in response to concerns about the new coronavirus.

The annual event, slated to take place next month at Maryland’s Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, was axed after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan banned gatherings in excess of 250 people Thursday in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.

“Our top priorities are the safety and well-being of our sea services community, and the trust our corporate members, sponsors and exhibitors place on their relationship with the Navy League,” the organization said in a statement.

The Navy League’s executive director, Michael Stevens, declined further comment when reached by phone Friday.

The event will not be rescheduled this calendar year but will be back on next year from April 12 to April 14, 2021.

“We will continue to work with all our stakeholders to ensure that we hear all your concerns through this unprecedented situation,” the Navy League said. “We look forward to our continued partnerships and to seeing you again in 2021.”

Navy League officials will be reaching out to 2020 Sea-Air-Space individuals and companies that intended to take part in this year’s event.

“It is our intention to treat all our attendees, exhibitors and partners with the respect they deserve, and we ask for your patience as we work through the logistics,” the League said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Booth space booking for the 2021 event is in the works, according to the League.

Sea-Air-Space is a multi-day event featuring educational sessions, policy talks and a defense industry exhibit floor.