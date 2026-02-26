Kamikaze drones and armored-piercing drones popularly known as “tank killers” are coming to the U.S. Army in bulk thanks to a new $186 million delivery order with AeroVironment Inc.

Announced today, the autonomous systems manufacturer will provide two types of its Switchblade family of loitering munitions to the Army, including the Switchblade 600 Block 2 and the Switchblade 300 Block 20 variants.

Loitering munitions are Unmanned Aircraft Systems that represent a blend of FPV drones and guided missiles. Known as “kamikaze” or one-way attack drones, they can seek targets and hover for long periods before zeroing in and exploding on command.

The 600 Block 2 was developed by AV in collaboration with U.S. Special Operations Command and is designed for use in a variety of remote and hostile environments. It can be used at sea and features advanced Artificial Intelligence capabilities that allow it to detect and lock on targets faster.

Its sister system, the 300 Block 2, is a “tank killer” loitering munition that can seek targets at extended ranges beyond line of sight. According to AV, the Army has ordered it equipped with an Explosively Formed Penetrator payload for the first time — a warhead that packs extra punch against armor. The system, designed for small units, is small enough to be carried in a backpack.

Last October, soldiers of the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division tested the Switchblade 600 system at Fort Hood, Military Times reported.

“This delivery order reflects the Army’s confidence in the next evolution of the Switchblade family and its relevance to modern, contested battlefields,” Brian Young, Senior Vice President of Loitering Munitions at AV, said in a statement.

“As we continue to invest in expanding Switchblade manufacturing capacity and accelerating delivery timelines, we are continuing to meet the growing demand for these products from U.S. and allied forces.”

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.