Braving Norway’s freezing winter in early February, U.S. Navy and NATO explosive ordnance disposal teams put their skills to the test ahead of this year’s largest Arctic exercise.

U.S. sailors joined Swedish and Norwegian troops to carry out "Arctic Specialist 26,“ an annual Norwegian exercise focused on mine-clearing and strategic explosive disposal training.

Over their 10 days in Kristiansand, the crews practiced neutralizing explosives both underwater and on land, conducting rapid airfield repair and engaging in short-range combat under harsh Arctic conditions.

Swedish forces, NATO’s newest members as of 2024, were fully integrated in the training, signaling more interoperability in the increasingly contested region.

“In the Arctic, the smallest detail can become the biggest threat," Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Juan Hernandez said in a release. “Our integration with Norwegian and Swedish partners ensures we operate as a single, lethal force.”

The exercise was reportedly a success, with U.S. Navy leaders praising the tight collaboration between participating nations, claiming "unparalleled skill“ was shown during operations.

Arctic Specialist 26 took place just a few days before NATO announced its new framework for the region, called “Arctic Sentry,” led by Joint Force Command Norfolk.

Training in the Arctic, meanwhile, has taken on a new sense of urgency as allies seek to defend the High North amid continued cooperation in the region by Chinese and Russian forces.

Arctic Specialist 26 offered an early look at what small, specialized teams can accomplish in the High North.

These drills also help set the stage for the upcoming Cold Response 26, NATO’s largest Arctic exercise of the year.

The joint exercise, also called CORE 26, operates under NATO’s new Arctic Sentry framework and is a major Norwegian-led, NATO-allied military drill held across the the region.

It is scheduled to take place in March, with around 25,000 troops from 14 countries across the alliance slated to take part.