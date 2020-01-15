WASHINGTON – The U.S. Marine Corps is looking for long-range unmanned surface vessels to resupply Marines on islands scattered around the Pacific, and Textron thinks it has an opportunity.

The U.S. Navy has been developing the Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle as part of its littoral combat ship mine countermeasures program, but Textron is eyeing another program coming around the bend: The Marine Corps’ long-range unmanned surface vessel program, or LRUSV.

The LRUSV was mentioned in Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger’s recent planning guidance as being a particularly useful asset in war games, and defense industry watchers anticipate a request for proposal in the relatively near future.

Textron thinks CUSV could be the solution. CUSV, which Wayne Prender said is heading for a low-rate initial production this year, is well suited to attach to vessels of opportunity and bring any number of payloads to Marines in theater, he said.

“CUSV is payload agnostic, and it has sizable payload [space, weight, power and cooling],” Prender said. “We have the endurance in terms of data-link and fuel to navigate and travel. By nature, the mine-countermeasures platform is designed to operate in the littorals, in shallow water, make it a natural fit.”

In the past the Marines have talked about armed the LRUSV with weapons and using it as logistics drone, both functions that CUSV could handle, Prender said.

“It could come off a vessel of opportunity, or an amphib[ious warship with] a well deck, or an LCS with whatever package you would need: Whether that’s a mine hunting, sweeping and neutralization payload, or a direct or indirect fire weapon, or beans, bullets and bandaids – deliving that to another ship or beachead.”

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, who heads the Marine Corps’ combat development and integration office, said last Fall in a roundtable with reporters that the point was to field as many drones as possible with a mix of payloads that would, like the Navy’s distributed maritime operations concept, confuse the adversary, which will not know if the drone is carrying medical supplies or a lethal payload.

“I don't want to be efficient, I want to be effective,” Smith said. “If the vessel is cheap enough that I can send three out but only need one to get there: Well that's terribly inefficient but super effective.