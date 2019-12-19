WASHINGTON – The U.S. Navy’s littoral combat ship program endured another round of budget cuts this year to its mission modules, but all is not gloom for the Navy’s small surface combatants.

And, perhaps most importantly, the ships have begun to deploy again, and they are making a contribution to the over-taxed Pacific Fleet. In November, the littoral combat ship Gabrielle Giffords conducted a close pass of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, the first freedom of navigation operations conducted by an LCS since the ships began deploying forward again in July.

Congress to buy 3 more LCS than the Navy needs, but gut funding for sensors that make them valuable Lawmakers are set to fund a 33rd, 34th and 35th littoral combat ship, three more than the 32-ship requirement set by the Navy. But the sensors destined for those ships are another story.

But the Navy continues to have tough questions to answer about the ships and how they will fit into the navy’s distributed maritime operations concept, which will see the fleet attempt to fight by spreading out over a wider area instead of aggregated around a carrier.

The biggest question? Can the fuel-inefficient littoral combat ship, built primarily for speed over shorter distances, make a meaningful contribution in distributed operations. The ship can dart around at speeds in excess of 40 knots, but to be at their most fuel efficient, they have to operate much slower, which could limit their utility in a sprawling, distributed fight in the Pacific with contested logistics trains meaning it may no always have an oiler nearby to refuel.

Furthermore, there are real questions about the complicated propulsion system that has proven to be tricky and created questions about reliability.

Bryan Clark, an analyst and former submarine officer who works at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments says it’s an open question as to what role the LCS will play in a distributed fleet architecture.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

"Assuming the Navy is not going re-architect the propulsion system, and address the range problem by adding additional fuel capacity to it, I think you’ve got what you’ve got.

“So the key for the Navy will be to mitigate the limitation of LCS. Those are primarily range and reliability, which both get to the question of endurance. And then the other limitation it has arguably is the lack of a significant offensive capacity.”

Clark said the Navy should look to use the LCS more as a command-and-control vessel for unmanned vessels.

LCS 19 (St. Louis) Acceptance Trials. December 2019. (Photographed courtesy of Lockheed Martin)

“I think the Navy needs to mitigate those limitations by shifting the use of the LCS to much more of a command and control node, and an unmanned vehicle support node,” Clark said. "For example, the [Independence-class] LCS-2 could be a very useful as the host for unmanned surface vessels, or unmanned underwater vessels of unmanned aerial vehicles. And then it could support the larger UUVs and USVs by having them come alongside and use the ship to provide support, repair and fuel to the unmanned vehicles.

“Because then you can take advantage of the range of the unmanned vehicle to go do missions, and the LCS doesn’t have to drive around, burn up fuel or risk getting stranded somewhere because of a propulsion problem.”

The LCS might still have a role in augmenting a surface action group of combatants such as the Navy;s stalwart Arleigh Burke destroyers) in the near term. The addition of the Kongsberg/Raytheon Naval Strike Missile, which currently has among the longest anti-surface missile reach in the fleet, could add some firepower against enemy ships.

But even in the short term, the range issue rears its ugly head.

“The problem is the range limitations mean it’s going to have difficulty hanging with a surface action group -- it will need to be refueled more often, come off station more often. So even though it has this longer-range with the Naval Strike Missile, I don’t know if it is going to be a lot of value-added in a surface action group because the surface action group in the near future will have other options to reach targets at that range with the SM-6 and Block 5 Maritime Strike Tomahawk.”

Needed Capabilities

Hendrix agreed that the Navy needs to find new uses, but said the force still needs many of the capabilities the ship was designed to address in the first place.

"The enduring problem is the lack of offensive punch," Hendrix said. "It doesn't have any VLS tubes so I can't pack any of the larger missiles on there. But the thing is I still need those mission modules. Especially the mine-countermeasures mission modules with the Avenger-class minesweepers going away."

Hendrix said the Navy needs to push ahead with fielding the mission modules and seek to find new ways and places to deploy the ships forward to mitigate the range issues.

But Congress, frustrated by the long delays in fielding the mission modules, has continually slashed away at the funding for the mission modules. This has created delays in testing, which Congress then uses as justification for further cuts the following year.

While the Navy continues to debate what to do with its ships, Fincantieri’s Marinette Marine and Austal USA continue to push out new hulls with an undefined role.

At Fincantieri, prime contractor Lockheed Martin announced December 12 that it’s 10th Freedom-class LCS, the St. Louis, had just completed acceptance trials.

“As each Freedom-variant hull deploys, we seek out and incorporate fleet feedback and lessons learned to roll in capabilities for new hulls,” said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin’s general manager for small combatants and ship systems in a release. "As a result, LCS 19 includes a solid-state radar, upgraded communications suite, increased self-defense capabilities and topside optimization, among other updates.”