WASHINGTON – U.S. Transportation Command announced this week the largest simultaneous activation of sealift vessels in its history, a stress test of the aging logistics fleet that would be called upon to move up to 90 percent and Army and Marine Corps kit in the event of a major conflict.

The bulk of the ships activated are the Ready Reserve Force, a group of 46 ships kept permanently in a reduced operating status to be activated on short notice that the Maritime Administration has repeatedly warned are aging and difficult to man due to obsolete equipment.

In total, 22 of the 28 ships activated for the exercise are from the RRF, which is about 48 percent of the fleet. Crewing those ships has been an increasing challenge in recent years due in part to the requirements on mariners to maintain licenses to operate steam-powered ships which have all-but disappeared from the commercial sector.

‘You’re on your own’: US sealift can’t count on Navy escorts in the next big war In a major war, the U.S. Navy would likely have its hands full with combat operations, forcing the nation's civilian mariners to confront the possibility of transporting weapons of war unescorted in contested waters.

And activating so many ships at the same time means that TRANSCOM and the Maritime Administration won’t be able to play games with shifting personnel from hull to hull to get ships underway.

“In the past they’ve been able to rob the other ships to sort of fill out those numbers,” said Sal Mercogliano, a former mariner and maritime historian at Campbell University. “They’re not going to be able to do that activating 28 ships at the same time … this is going to be a true stress-test of the system both on the maintenance of the vessels and the crewing of the vessels.”

Here’s a list of all 28 of the ships that TRANSCOM activated for the exercise, displacing more than 1.25 million tons, according to the Maritime Administration and Military Sealift Command fact sheets.

The SS Curtiss arrives at Port Hueneme to support exercise Pacific Blitz 19, March 6. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Military Sealift Command

Maritime pre-positioning ships, used to forward-deploy Army stores and gear for use in a crisis. The Roll-on/Roll-off ships transport cargo vehicles

USNS Benavidez, large medium-speed roll-on/roll-off from Norfolk, Va., displacing 62,644 tons

USNS Fisher, large medium-speed roll-on/roll-off from Bremerton, Wash., displacing 62,644 tons

USNS Gilliland, large medium-speed roll-on/roll-off from Baltimore, Md., displacing 62,644 tons

USNS Mendonca, large medium-speed roll-on/roll-off from Norfolk, Va., displacing 62,644 tons

Container and RO/RO ships haul containerized kit and stores and can also accommodate vehicles

USNS SGT Matej Kocak, Container and RO/RO from Newport News, Va., displacing 51,162 tons

USNS PFC Eugene A. Obregon, Container and RO/RO from Newport News, Va., displacing 51,162 tons

Ready Reserve Force

Fast Sealift Ships

SS Bellatrix, a high-speed vehicle and cargo ship that tops out at 33 knots out of Marrero, Louisiana, displacing 54,895 tons

SS Capella, a high-speed vehicle and cargo ship that tops out at 33 knots out of San Francisco, California, displacing 54,895 tons

SS Regulus, a high-speed vehicle and cargo ship that tops out at 33 knots out of Beaumont, Texas, displacing 54,895 tons

Heavy Lift Ships

SS Cape Mohican, a heavy-lift barge carrier out of Oakland, California, displacing 57,290

Crane Ships

SS Cornhusker State, a crane ship used for lifting heavy loads and for off-shore construction out of Newport News, Va., displacing 26,670 tons

SS Grand Canyon State, a crane ship used for lifting heavy loads and for off-shore construction out of Alameda, California, displacing 26,670 tons

Aviation Logistics Support Ships

SS Curtiss, an aviation maintenance support ship out of San Diego, California, displacing 27,980 tons

Roll-on/Roll-off ships

GTS MV Admiral W. M. Callaghan, RO/RO and lift-on/lift-off container ship out of Alameda, Calif. 26,537 tons

SS Cape Island, RO/RO out of Tacoma, Washington, displacing 36,027 tons

SS Cape Inscription, a RO/RO out of Long Beach, California, displacing 36,027 tons

MV Cape Decision, RO/RO out of Charleston, SC, displacing 34,617 tons

MV Cape Douglas, RO/RO out of Charleston, SC., displacing 34,617 tons

MV Cape Ducato, RO/RO out of Charleston, SC., displacing 34,617 tons

MV Cape Edmont, RO/RO out of Charleston, SC., displacing 34,617 tons

MV Cape Kennedy, RO/RO out of New Orleans, displacing 44,466 tons

MV Cape Knox, RO/RO out of New Orleans, displacing 44,466 tons

MV Cape Ray, RO/RO out of Portsmouth, Va., displacing 35,369 tons

MV Cape Race, RO/RO out of Portsmouth, Va., displacing 35,369 tons

MV Cape Texas, RO/RO out of Beaumont, Texas., displacing 46,868 tons

MV Cape Trinity, RO/RO out of Beaumont, Texas, displacing 46,868 tons

MV Cape Washington, RO/RO out of Baltimore, Md., displacing 53,500 tons