WASHINGTON — Raytheon has completed the first radar antenna array for the U.S. Army’s new missile defense radar in less than 120 days after being selected following a competition to replace the service’s Patriot air-and-missile defense system sensor.

The company won a contract to build the Lower-Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) in October. The radar will become a part of the service’s future Integrated Air and Missile Defense System that will replace the entire Patriot system. Raytheon also manufactures Patriot.

Raytheon has taken its years of experience refining gallium nitride, or GaN, technology at its Massachusetts-based foundry to help design a new radar system that will provide the Army 360-degree threat detection capability in a configuration that includes one large array in the front and two smaller arrays in the back.

The contract is worth roughly $384 million to deliver six production-representative units of the LTAMDS sensor, or LTAMDS. The Army is working to rapidly deliver initial capability under an Urgent Materiel Release.

The service earlier this year held a “sense-off” at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, between three working radars from Raytheon, a Lockheed Martin and Elta Systems team, and Northrop Grumman.

The next-generation radar will go beyond the capability of the Patriot radar to address advanced threats like hypersonic weapons.