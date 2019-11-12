WASHINGTON — BAE Systems plans to demonstrate an interim advanced radar jamming technology next summer for helicopters and unmanned aircraft systems that is lighter and smaller than systems available now.

The company issued a statement Nov. 12 announcing the U.S. Army had awarded it a research and development contract to bring the technology to bear. The system “aims to improve air survivability and mission effectiveness” for aircraft “by detecting and defeating complex and unknown threats in electronic combat," the statement reads.

BAE will demonstrate the technology in July 2020.

The technology is being developed within BAE Systems’ FAST Labs and combines adaptive radio frequency jamming and sensing capabilities into one system, a company statement notes.

“Whereas today’s electronic countermeasure systems are too bulky and heavy for most rotary-wing and UAS platforms, BAE Systems technology will combine multiple, software-programmable antennas into a digital phased array that will enable simultaneous functions, exceeding existing capabilities while reducing the size, weight, and power of current systems,” according to the statement.

As the Army looks to modernize its capabilities to fight across multiple domains in highly contested environments, the technology, BAE states, will enable the aircraft to fly closer to threats and remain protected.

Lighter and smaller systems are also crucial as the current aircraft continue to get weighted down by additional capabilities designed to go up against near peer threats.

“With the continuously evolving threat landscape, it’s critical to provide the next-generation of digital phased array technology to better defend our armed forces in electronic warfare,” Chris Rappa, product line director for Radio Frequency, Electronic Warfare, and Advanced Electronics at BAE Systems FAST Labs, said in the statement.

“Our technology will give the Army’s rotary-wing aircraft and UAS a new, low SWaP system to securely and drastically increase their range of movements in future missions,” he added.