WASHINGTON — Three teams have been picked to move on in the U.S. Army competition to build medium-sized Robotic Combat Vehicle prototypes, according to a Nov. 1 announcement on the National Advanced Mobility Consortium’s website.

General Dynamics Land Systems, QinetiQ North America and Textron have been invited to advance out of a pool of numerous white paper submissions.

Two of these companies — QinetiQ NA and Textron — were also recently selected to move on in the competition to build a light version of RCV.

The Army plans to procure a light, medium and heavy RCV as part of an effort to bring next-generation combat vehicle capability to the force by 2028.

The RCV-Light and Medium competitions are being managed by the NAMC. While the Army is the decision maker, the consortium is tasked to execute the competitions.

Mirroring the RCV-L competition, the Army is expected to award up to two contracts toward the end of the second quarter of this fiscal year to deliver four non-development RCV-M surrogate vehicles for government evaluation, testing and manned-unmanned teaming experimentation over the course of a year.

NAMC executed a week-long RCV market research demonstration with the Army at Texas A&M’s RELLIS campus in May in order to better inform requirements. QinetiQ and Textron were both present, but neither brought medium variants of RCVs. In fact, no company participating in the demonstration brought medium-class candidates.

“That might shape the strategy moving forward,” because the timeline for such a platform is very short at the moment, Kevin Mills, the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Center’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center (CCDC GVSC) associate director, told Defense News at the time of the demonstration.

The winning vendor would have 11 months after contract award to supply the Army with prototypes for safety testing, he said, “which doesn’t give a ton of time for our contractor, that doesn’t have a mature system already, to work out the kinks and build something.”

At the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference last month, Textron and Howe & Howe unveiled their RCV Ripsaw M5, which is based on Howe & Howe’s long-time experience building unmanned ground vehicles, but adds technology like scalable armor and suspension and drive options to cope with the challenges expected in the future fight. FLIR Systems is also part of the team, contributing advanced sensors.

A variant of Ripsaw was also selected to continue on in the RCV-L competition.

A Qinetiq and Pratt & Miller team was also selected to submit a variant of the Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV) tailored for the Army’s needs for the RCV-L effort. The offering combines Qinetiq’s modular open-architecture control systems with Pratt & Miller’s advanced mobility platform. Defense News was unable to confirm if QinetiQ is going it alone for RCV-M or if Pratt & Miller is again part of the team by press time.

GDLS submitted its GD-TL-1 as its RCV-M candidate and displayed a small model in a case at its booth at AUSA. The company is also offering a common platform that meets many of the Army’s RCV-L requirements, according to Don Kotchman, GDLS U.S. market vice president and general manager, told Defense News in a statement.

GDLS was not selected as a finalist in the RCV-L competition.

But, late last month, the Army chose GDLS’ Multi-Utility Tactical Transport, or MUTT, for its Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport unmanned ground system program of record.

BAE Systems touted a realm-of-the-possible RCV-M concept at AUSA, but Defense News could not confirm by press time if the company, in fact, submitted a white paper for the RCV-M competition.

BAE ducked out of the Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition earlier this year but cited its interests in competing in the RCV space.

The company told Defense News, which broke the news that BAE was dropping out of the OMFV competition, that it wanted to look deeper into the future at objective modernization capability 10 times more effective than what the service has now.