WASHINGTON — The three-star general in charge of building the Army’s requirements is worried the service won’t find enough efficiencies in its future budgets to cover all the costs of modernization, especially those costs that may not even be realized yet.

The Army wants to “turn the modernization dial pretty hard,” in the coming fiscal years, particularly in 2021 and 2022.

The service has managed to find roughly $33 billion in the Army’s equipping portfolio to apply to modernization programs in FY20 and is putting even more investment toward those priorities in FY21 after having conducted a second deep dive into all of its line items across the budget to reallocate funding toward future readiness.

The Army is placing “a big bet” on future readiness in FY20, Pasquarette said, and in FY21, the Army is “doubling down” on that bet.

In FY20, the Army is investing $8.6 billion in modernization efforts and, across the next five years, the service is investing a total of $57 billion, a 137 percent increase from the previous year’s five-year plan, according to Pasquarette.

The Defense Department already knows its budget top lines in both 2021 — $738 billion — and 2022 — $741 billion — because of a two-year budget deal worked out with Congress.

But “I don’t know if there’s enough efficiencies and reforms under our steady top line” to accomplish everything the Army wants to do in modernizing the Army, Lt. Gen. James Pasquarette, the Army G-8, said Sept. 18 at an Association of the U.S. Army breakfast at its headquarters.

There will have to be some choices “we are going to have to put before leadership as we move through the ‘22 [five-year budget plan] on how to balance the program,” he said. “We have already taken a pretty good hard look at the portfolio in deep dives and if we take another third one ... I’m not sure there are the efficiencies there again to fund what we see coming in this program.”

The Army “took a pretty hard swing" in the most recent “night court” process, which the Army has done two years in a row to pull funding out of programs that don’t contribute to lethality or the predicted future operating environment and apply them to modernization priorities, Pasquarette said.

“If we do it again in the same way it will get harder,” he said. There’s “an invisible line that’s out there. You don’t know if you’ve crossed it.”

Army leadership has said recently there’s a lot less low hanging fruit to apply to its priorities and so “night court” isn’t going to get easier.

And there’s a lot more hidden costs not yet accounted for, Pasquarette noted. “We don’t have a clear picture of what those bills are,” for modernization programs down the road, he said.

“I think as we transition from [research, development, testing and evaluation] to procurement, there are unrealized bills out there that we are going to have to figure out how to resource,” he added.

Additionally, some of the 186 canceled or pared-back programs in FY19 are being fought in Congress, so some funding might have to be restored to those efforts and pulled away from the modernization priorities.

For instance, congressional defense committees have gone against the Army’s wish to not buy CH-47F Chinook Block II helicopters for the active force, adding funding back in to pay for them.

“We are going through the marks right now on that,” Pasquarette said, adding the Army is in the process of working with congressional staff to reconsider as bills are ironed out in conference committee. “We think we are going to land in a place we will be comfortable with,” he said.

Yet, he added, “we are doing the analysis and looking at what areas maybe we need to take a look at putting a little bit of money back into, if we think we took it down too much, and so that is what we owe the leadership. They may decide to accept that risk.”

Aside from the challenge of continuously trying to find money within the Army budget to pay for modernization bills that will likely be larger than predicted, Pasquarette said the service’s strategy also assumes a flat budget top line. “I’m not sure that’s a good assumption,” he said.

“When the budget does go down,” Pasquarette said, “will we have the nerve to make hard choices to protect future readiness? Often that’s the first lever we pull in trying to protect end-strength and current readiness at the cost of future readiness.”

The Army is gearing up to start looking at the five-year defense spending plan covering the years FY22-26 at the end of the year, Pasquarette said, and he’s confident that Army leadership is prepared to solve the concerns he has raised.

“I know they are committed to the future readiness of the U.S. Army,” he said.

The Army’s ambitious modernization plan being executed via Army Futures Command includes fielding an integrated tactical network beginning in FY21.

Also in FY21, the service will field a mobile short-range air defense system mounted on a Stryker as well as Iron Dome as an interim solution for its Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC).

A next-generation squad weapon and a squad automatic rifle will be fielded in FY23 as well as the first units with the Precision Strike Munition, Extended Range Cannon Artillery system, a hypersonic missile battery and the enduring IFPC capability.

In FY24, the ERCA cannon with an autoloader will be fielded, followed by the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System in FY25 and the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle in FY26.