WASHINGTON — The Army is hotly pursuing foreign military sales deals of its CH-47 F-model Chinook cargo helicopters in the hopes it will soften the blow from cuts made to its intended buy of the newest variant, according to the service’s under secretary, but will foreign purchases fill the void?

Boeing, earlier this year, didn’t think so.

By working to push these deals through, the Army is hoping Boeing will take less of a hit to its production line after the service decided not to buy any Block II Chinook helicopters for the regular Army as part of its fiscal year 2020 budget request, which was focused on shifting money toward major modernization efforts to include the purchase of two brand new vertical-lift aircraft. The service plans to field Block IIs — as G-model CH-47s — to the special operators only.

The upgrades in the Block II version include newly designed rotorblades, major changes to the drive system and other improvements like non-segmented fuel cells. The aircraft is expected to buy back roughly 4,000 pounds of additional load capacity and adds range capability.

The Army approved the Chinook Block II effort to move into the EMD phase in April 2017 and the program officially began in July 2017.

“The reality of this is this is a production line that depends heavily on U.S. Army production,” Randy Rotte, Boeing’s director of business development for cargo helicopters, said at the Army Aviation Association of America’s annual summit in April.

There are over 900 Chinooks around the world and 542 of them are U.S. aircraft, he said. “All the internationals in the world, if they come back to upgrade to Block II, is going to have a hard time in any real quantities sustaining that production base,” Rotte said.

The Army had planned ahead of the FY20 budget request laid out a program where Boeing would build 542 Block II Chinooks - 473 F-models and 69 G-models.

Boeing already had a plan to cope for a four year gap between the ramping down of Block I production and the ramping up of Block II. The reality of that delta has been known for some time and the company has had time to prepare, according to Chuck Dabundo, Boeing’s H-47 program manager.

The goal already to cope with that delta was to bridge the gap with international orders.

With no F-model Block II aircraft to build for the conventional force, he said, “it would be very difficult to fill a bathtub that wide,” if another five years went by with no orders for the active Army.

There is some interest in Europe and the Middle East for instance. Germany and Israel are in the market for cargo helicopters, and Boeing is competing for both. But for Boeing, that’s not going to be good enough.

According to Army Under Secretary Ryan McCarthy, at a press briefing at Fort Myer, Virginia, last week, the service was working two potential Block II Chinook sales hard — one with the United Kingdom, another with the United Arab Emirates and, in the more distant future, possibly supplying Chinooks to the Afghan National Security Forces.

McCarthy told reporters that the deals weren’t on the near horizon earlier this year, despite one of those possible buys being posted to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency website in October 2018.

He said those orders could keep the Chinook production line running at “optimal levels,” but did not say for how long.

Boeing confirmed to Defense News that both the UK and UAE are planning to buy more Chinooks, just not Block II.

Block II Chinooks won’t complete qualification testing with the U.S. Army until 2021 and therefore can’t be offered to a foreign country until the helicopters pass through that phase.

The UK, according to the DSCA website, wants to buy the extended range version of the helicopter, a variant with larger fuel tanks, similar to the Canadian version. The State Department cleared the possible sale for 16 of the Chinooks for an estimated cost of $3.5 billion.

The UAE’s possible request has not yet posted to the DSCA website, but would amount to a smaller number than the UK buy, according to an industry source. The UAE is already a Chinook customer and would be looking to add to its fleet of 20 aircraft.

With the UK and UAE possible sales, that amounts to less than 30 aircraft, far less than the amount of Block II Chinooks the Army originally intended to buy for the regular force.

Boeing is now under contract to build 15 MH-47Gs. The first G-model is scheduled to begin final assembly this year.

Meanwhile, Boeing is seeing some support on Capitol Hill.

House appropriators, in their version of the FY20 defense spending bill, added $28 million to continue to produce CH-47 Block IIs and told the service to restore over $900 million across a five-year period that would have paid to build the variant for the regular force.

House authorizers bumped the Army’s request from $18 million to $46 million to support the Block II program and requested a report on the impact of delaying the build of F-model Block II Chinooks until after 2024, in its version of the FY20 defense policy bill.

The Senate Armed Services Committee opted to side with the Army and did not move to restore any funding to the program.