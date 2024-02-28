SINGAPORE — American company Honeywell has signed an agreement with PT Dirgantara Indonesia to provide avionics and mechanical products to a planned Black Hawk helicopter program.

The memorandum of agreement, inked during the Singapore Airshow last week, includes the integration of Honeywell’s TPE331 turboprop engine into the Sikorsky S-70M Black Hawk GFA-type transport helicopters. PTDI will assemble the helicopters at Bandung under a manufacturing license for the Indonesian Defense Ministry.

In August, PTDI and Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, entered into an industrial arrangement for the ministry to procure the Black Hawks. PTDI did not disclose the number of helicopters under the deal with Sikorsky in August, but the ministry revealed during the air show that the contract covers 24 helicopters.

The agreement between PTDI and Honeywell also includes the localization of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Honeywell’s avionics and mechanical systems as well as the manufacturing of a harness assembly.

While the helicopters have yet to be completed, Honeywell is working with PTDI to provide technologies to elevate and sustain the aircraft, according to Sathesh Ramiah, vice president for Honeywell’s defense and space business in the Asia-Pacific region.

PTDI wanted to minimize maintenance periods for the helicopters and ensure they meet the needs of the armed forces, Ramiah told Defense News. “That’s something we signed and continue to work with PTDI in terms of expanding other technologies from the sustainment side.”

The two companies have previously collaborated on the Indonesian Air Force’s CN-235 twin-engine transport aircraft and CN-212 medium cargo aircraft manufactured under license by PTDI.

Leilani Chavez is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. Her reporting expertise is in East Asian politics, development projects, environmental issues and security.