WASHINGTON ― The U.S. Federal Trade Commission says Lockheed Martin’s planned $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne will raise antitrust concerns, the companies said Tuesday.

The FTC informed Lockheed that “its concerns regarding the transaction cannot be addressed adequately by the terms of a consent order,” the company said in quarterly earnings documents. Lockheed foresees a federal lawsuit to block the transaction by Jan. 27, which would force the company to either fight the suit or abandon the merger deal.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to believe in the benefits of the transaction for the United States and its allies, the industry, and all of the company’s stakeholders,” the company said its own statement Tuesday.

Critics have argued the deal would allow Lockheed, the country’s largest defense contractor, to absorb a key supplier of its solid-fuel rocket motors, stifling competition in the missile market.

Lockheed President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Taiclet announced the merger in December 2020, saying it would help Lockheed remain a leader in space and hypersonic technology.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has urged regulators to scrutinize the transaction. Waltham, Mass.-based Raytheon Technologies came out publicly against the deal, raising concerns it would force the company to deal with a competitor for solid rocket motors.

Proponents on Capitol Hill argued the proposed merger would restore competitive balance, following Northrop Grumman’s 2018 acquisition of another major rocket propulsion firm, Orbital ATK.

Byron Callan, a policy research expert at Capital Alpha Partners, projected in a email to investors Tuesday that Lockheed will not be willing to battle the government in court and its deal with Aerojet will not go through.

But Callan said the Lockheed-Aerojet deal isn’t emblematic of other potential mergers and acquisition activity and argued the roadblock isn’t indicative of a larger trend.

Unlike the market areas for defense services, and emerging technologies for space and cloud-driven command and control systems, the missile and propulsion segment is highly concentrated, he wrote.

”The FTC during the Biden Administration has taken a different view on market concentration and vertical integration than the last one, which approved the Northrop Grumman-Orbital ATK deal,” Callan wrote. “We don’t, however, see the current FTC move as one that throws defense [M&A] into the deep freeze.”

