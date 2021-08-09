WASHINGTON — The former director of the U.S. Army’s network modernization organization has joined IT company CACI International, the business announced Aug. 9.

Peter Gallagher, who retired as a major general earlier this year, moved to the company after three-and-a-half years in charge of the Network Cross-Functional Team, the Army outfit tasked with modernizing the service’s tactical network. In his new role, Gallagher will be a senior vice president and help advance the company’s national security technology offerings.

As director, Gallagher led the delivery new sets of tactical network tools to soldiers and oversaw the network’s move toward enabling multidomain operations. He will also serve as principal adviser to Todd Probert, CACI president of national security and innovative solutions.

“Pete’s depth of defense mission expertise, including a recent focus on convergence and modernization, and years of special operations experience, will accelerate our success in bringing software enabled technology to enhance, connect, and secure critical systems for our customers,” Probert said in a press release.

Before leading the tactical network team, Gallagher served as commander of Network Enterprise Technology Command and CIO/J6 of Central Command. He joined the Army in 1986.

In May, Gallagher told C4ISRNET that advancing and investing in network transport was the most important future technology for the Army.

Founder of Army tactical network team reflects on tenure, future of joint war fighting Maj. Gen. Peter Gallagher, the now-retired director of the Army's Network Cross-Functional Team, reflects on how the service's battlefield network has improved and how multidomain operations can become a reality.

“We’ve got to, whether it’s advancing waveforms, whether it’s low Earth orbit, mid-Earth orbit, protected satellite communications modems — the ability to simplify all things in our transport layer to make it a self-healing network when the adversary is trying to contest us in space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum,” Gallagher said. “That is the absolute most critical element of our strategy.”

