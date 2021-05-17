WASHINGTON — An IT system prototype built by Perspecta to manage mass amounts of security clearance background checks will transition to production under an Other Transaction Agreement from the Pentagon’s background investigation agency.

The production Other Transaction Agreement awarded by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, estimated to be worth about $474 million over five years, comes as the agency builds its capacity to manage about 95 percent of the federal government’s background investigations. That task is made more difficult given the federal government’s massive backlog of checks that have slowed the security clearance process.

The award follows the completion of a prototype process that started in 2019 in which Perspecta developed an enterprise IT system and data analytics capability for the agency.

The production OTA will continue Perspecta’s work on developing and operating the prototype as part of a comprehensive IT system DCSA uses to manage background checks and security clearance investigation for federal employees and contractors, according to the May 14 announcement.

Perspecta was bought by Peraton, Inc, a defense IT contractor, earlier this year for more than $7 billion.

DCSA became the federal government’s primary background investigator in 2019 when an executive order from then-President Donald Trump transferred the authority from the Office of Personnel Management to the Pentagon.

The federal government’s current security clearance backlog sits at 188,000 as of May 2020, according to a report from DCSA from last June. The number is down from a peak of 725,000 active investigations in April 2018.

The award has a one-year base and four one-year options.