WASHINGTON — Electric Boat president Jeffrey Geiger will retire at the end of the month, with Kevin Graney taking over as the head of the General Dynamics subsidiary, the company announced Friday.

Geiger has led Electric Boat since 2013. Graney has been serving as president of General Dynamics NASSCO, another GD owned shipbuilder, since the start of 2017.

“Kevin Graney’s leadership, nuclear propulsion expertise and proven track record with submarine and surface shipbuilding will be essential to Electric Boat as it expands operations to build both the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine and the next generation of Virginia-class attack submarines,” Robert E. Smith, GD’s executive vice president for Marine Systems, said in a statement. “We thank Jeff Geiger for his 35-years of service to General Dynamics and we wish him well.”

According to his bio, Graney started as an engineer on the Virginia-class submarine program with Electric Boat back in 1995 and has worked in a number of roles in the company since. Succeeding Graney at NASSCO will be David Carver, who is already at NASSCO as vice president.