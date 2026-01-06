MILAN — The U.S. administration’s proclaimed takeover of Venezuela has renewed concerns in Canada over President Donald Trump’s annexation threats and Ottawa’s deep military dependence on Washington.

Following the weekend military operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a number of Canadian officials were spooked by the U.S. administration’s talk of reordering the Western Hemisphere to Trump’s liking.

“It confirms the new U.S. National Security Strategy, particularly towards the Americas and, therefore, Canada — Canadians should be concerned that for Trump, force is now a sufficient reason to impose his will on other countries,” Jean Charest, former deputy prime minister of Canada, wrote on his X social media platform on Jan 5.

The leader of the Bloc Québécois, Yve-François Blanchet, said his party was especially troubled that Washington “is positioning itself as the enforcer of principles at the risk of disregarding international law, particularly by resorting to military force at the peril of civilian lives.”

The American president has previously expressed his ambition to make Canada the 51st U.S. state.

Mike Morrice, the deputy leader of the Green Party of Canada, said Canada “cannot stand by while one man’s insatiable and violent thirst for oil makes an already perilous time in the world even less safe and unstable.”

Absent from the list of commentators was Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, whose muted response was criticized by some policymakers for failing to condemn the neighbor’s actions.

“The Liberals [Party] have been weak and afraid to call out illegal U.S. actions — they are putting economic interests ahead of truth, values and law, and it’s time for us to take principled positions,” Don Davies, the interim leader of the New Democratic Party said in a post on X.

Charest urged Ottawa to lessen its economic and military reliance on the United States.

A large portion of the Canadian defense procurement budget is spent on American equipment, with approximately 75 cents of every dollar allocated to U.S. technology, according to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Some Canadian politicians expressed support for the U.S. Venezuela takeover. Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party, congratulated Trump on “successfully arresting socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro,” adding: “Long live freedom.”

Canada is currently at a crucial stage in deciding whether to proceed with the order pledged in 2023 for 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. So far, it has only committed to buying 16 and is assessing other foreign aircraft models, such as the Swedish Gripen, which has an American engine.

Minister for Economic Development Mélanie Joly stated this week that the final decision will be made this year.

