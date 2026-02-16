ROME — Saudi Arabia is buying new C-27 tactical air lifters to use as armed maritime patrol aircraft, manufacturer Leonardo has announced - making it the first nation to use the aircraft in the format.

Saudi Arabia will take delivery of four C-27J’s able to carry torpedoes, anti-ship missiles and depth charges, as well as a dedicated mission suite and sensors for tracking surface and undersea targets, the firm said.

The aircraft will also be used for search-and-rescue missions as well as carrying out air drop missions, the Italian company added.

Deliveries to the Saudi Navy are expected to start in 2029. Last summer Saudi Arabia purchased two C-27Js for firefighting, cargo transport and medical evacuation missions.

Leonardo said that the new aircraft had a flexible format: all the maritime mission consoles can be removed, turning the aircraft into baseline transport aircraft.

Leonardo has now sold 99 C-27J aircraft to 19 countries. Designed to be a smaller version of the C-130 which can use short runways, the platform has been used in maritime patrol configuration by the U.S. Coast Guard, but had yet to be sold as an armed maritime patrol aircraft.

Candidates for weaponry aboard the Saudi aircraft could be the MBDA Marte-ER anti-ship missile and MU-90 lightweight torpedo manufactured by Leonardo-owned company WASS.

Last week WASS signed a 200 million euro deal with Saudi Arabia to sell it the MU-90.

Leonardo is also developing a special forces version of the C-27J with a side-mounted gun. The so-called MC-27 is due to be ready for sale in 2029-30.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.