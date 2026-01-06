JERUSALEM — Elbit Systems will supply Iron Fist active protection systems to BAE Systems Hägglunds in a $150 million deal, the Israeli company announced on Tuesday.

The technology is to be installed on the vehicle maker’s CV90 infantry fighting vehicle used by European NATO members.

Elbit stated that the new contract follows a milestone achieved in September 2025, when it staged a live-fire demonstration in Europe showcasing Iron Fist’s ability to defeat advanced kinetic energy (KE) threats.

The company has previously reported contracts for integrating its defense systems into CV90 armored vehicles. The latest announcement comes a few months after the Swedish vehicles manufacturer reported a growing demand for its battlefield rides.

The Iron First system delivers 360-degree protection against various anti-armor threats, including rockets, guided missiles, drones, loitering munitions and kinetic-energy tank rounds.

The deal with BAE comes a day after Elbit announced another contract for the same dollar amount to supply its J-Music countermeasure system to an unnamed European country.

That system is designed to protect aircraft from shoulder-fired missiles. It combines laser technology with imaging capabilities, and is installed on a variety of military and commercial aircraft.

Tzally Greenberg is the Israel correspondent for Defense News. He has experience reporting on economic affairs as well as defense and cyber companies.