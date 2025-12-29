JERUSALEM – Israel has officially conscripted its new SIGMA 155 self-propelled howitzer and Iron Beam laser system, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced.

The Sigma 155 — also called the Ro’em, which translates to loud as a thunder — consists of a modular 155mm howitzer cannon mounted on a 10x10 truck.

It was developed by Elbit as an autonomous unit with an automatic shell loading capability and a firing range of about 40 kilometers. The system needs only three crew members to operate.

Elbit began developing it about six years ago, with plans to be delivered to the IDF by the end of 2023. The Iron Swords War, however, delayed the completion of the project.

The Ro’em systems are expected to replace the American-made M109 Paladin platforms, which have been in service with the IDF for about four decades. A first battalion of the new howitzers is planned to be delivered and operational by the end of this fall.

The IDF also received its first operational Iron Beam laser system this week, which is expected to enter operational service in early 2026. The system was developed by Rafael and was tested during the Iron Swords War, with successful interceptions of rockets, mortars and drones from Lebanon.

The Iron Beam laser will be integrated as part of Israel’s multi-layered air defense alongside the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow air defense systems.

The Iron Beam creates a laser beam of approximately 100 kilowatts designed to operate up to 10 kilometers. The laser is able to sight in on a target using a thermal sensor. It then sends a beam to heat the threat and destroy it in one of two ways: by activating the fuse and exploding it in the air or by hitting critical parts of the target and neutralizing it.

Rafael already presented the Iron Beam and three more models of the laser family: the Iron Beam-M, which is a portable model with a 30– to 50-kilowatt laser weapon; the Lite Beam, which is designed for maneuvering forces with a 10-kilowatt laser weapon that can be installed on vehicles; and the Naval Iron Beam, which is a 100-kilowatt model for ships.

