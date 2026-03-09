ISTANBUL — Turkey deployed six F-16C fighter aircraft to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Monday, defense officials here said.

The warplanes were sent as part of a phased approach to enhancing security in light of recent developments in the region, the Ministry of Defense wrote in an announcement.

According to footage shared by Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, the aircraft will operate from Ercan International Airport, west of the capital Nicosia.

Based on the armaments visible in the video, the planes appear to be equipped to conduct combat air patrol and air defense missions over the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry also stated that, if necessary, additional measures may be taken depending on future developments.

This deployment follows last week’s deployment of four F-16 fighter aircraft and two frigates from Greece to Cyprus, following the Iranian attack on the British RAF Akrotiri air base on the southern part of the island.

Last week France announced that it would dispatch an aircraft carrier strike group to Cyprus to help bolster the country’s aerial defenses, along with additional land-based anti-drone and anti-missile systems.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to visit the island today.

Cem Devrim Yaylali is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News. He is a keen photographer of military ships and has a passion for writing about naval and defense issues. He was born in Paris, France, and resides in Istanbul, Turkey. He is married with one son.