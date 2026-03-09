BERLIN — Finland’s government has proposed scrapping a Cold War-era blanket ban on nuclear weapons on its territory, a move the Ministry of Defense says is needed to fully integrate into NATO’s deterrence architecture.

The proposal, circulated for public comment on March 5, would amend both the Nuclear Energy Act and the Criminal Code. Under current law − passed in 1987 during a period of Finnish neutrality − the import, transport, possession, manufacture, and detonation of nuclear devices is categorically prohibited, without exception.

The draft amendment would permit nuclear weapons to be brought into or handled on Finnish soil “in the context of Finland’s homeland defense, NATO’s collective defense or defense cooperation,” according to the ministry. Manufacturing or detonating the weapons would remain a criminal offense, in line with Finland’s international treaty obligations.

“The amendment is essential to strengthen Finland’s military defense within the alliance and to fully leverage NATO’s deterrence and collective defense capabilities,” Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said at a press briefing in Helsinki.

Most NATO members carry no equivalent legislative restrictions, making Finland an outlier since its 2023 accession. The government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has flagged the change as part of a broader package of legal reforms required to align Finnish statutes with alliance obligations.

Passage appears likely. The ruling right-wing coalition commands a parliamentary majority, and the proposal has the backing of the full government.

Finland’s Nordic neighbors have taken different approaches. Sweden, Denmark and Norway maintain peacetime political policies − not laws − against nuclear weapons on their territory. Opposition figures, including SDP lawmaker Tytti Tuppurainen, have argued the Finnish amendment goes further, removing all restrictions rather than preserving a peacetime prohibition.

The proposal is open for public comment ahead of a formal parliamentary vote. No timeline for enactment has been announced, though the government said it wanted the changes to go into effect as soon as possible.

