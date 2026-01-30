GRAZ, Austria — Russia will unveil its newest multiple launch rocket system, the Sarma, at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh next month, marking Moscow’s latest effort to court Middle Eastern defense customers despite Western sanctions targeting its defense industry.

The 300mm Sarma MLRS, mounted on a KAMAZ-63501 8x8 armored chassis, represents Russia’s attempt to field a lighter, more mobile alternative to its existing heavy rocket artillery systems, state tech corporation Rostec announced Jan. 30. The system features six launch tubes, a reduced configuration compared to the 12-tube Tornado-S and BM-30 Smerch systems currently in Russian service, according to imagery shown on Russian television.

Russia moved the Sarma from prototype to procurement in late 2025, ordering two divisions comprising 12 launchers and 12 transport loading vehicles at a total cost of approximately 2.6 billion Rubles ($35 million), according to contract data reported by Ukrainian defense publication Militarnyi.

Moscow needs to deploy more survivable artillery systems on a battlefield increasingly dominated by counter-battery radars and loitering munitions.​

The Sarma’s three-person crew can conduct all operations from within the armored cabin, which Rostec says protects against shrapnel and armor-piercing incendiary ammunition. The system can also be operated remotely from a shelter, addressing Russian concerns about crew vulnerability to drone attacks and precision strikes. Russian sources claim the system can fire guided rockets to ranges approaching 200 kilometers.

Crew survivability has become a key concern on the battlefield in Ukraine, which is swarming with explosive-laden drones seeking out foot soldiers.

The decision to premiere the system in Riyadh underscores Rosoboronexport’s continued interest in Middle Eastern markets, where regional militaries often prioritize hardy and relatively cheap systems capable of operating in rough conditions, and authoritarian governments are more agnostic toward great power politics. By showcasing a lighter 300mm platform alongside more established systems, Russia is positioning itself as an alternative to Western and Asian competitors in a market segment that includes the U.S.-made HIMARS and similar precision rocket artillery.

While Rosoboronexport remains subject to extensive U.S. and European sanctions targeting Russia’s defense industry and financial sector, no United Nations embargo restricts Russian conventional arms exports, and several Middle Eastern states do not apply Western sanctions regimes or have the same moral qualms about striking a deal with Moscow.

The World Defense Show 2026 runs Feb. 8 through 12 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense. Russia’s exhibition will also include the BTR-22 8x8 armored vehicle, the Ballista remote weapon station, and the Planshet-A fire control system, according to Russian state media.

