ROME — Italy has formally announced an air force base in Sicily is to become the first F-35 training school outside the United States, reflecting a growth in demand for pilot training after fresh orders of the jet in Europe.

The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and constructor Lockheed Martin will oversee the readying of the training center at Trapani-Birgi Air Base, with initial ground training to be offered by December 2028 and the completion of a “Lightning Training Centre” by July 2029, the Italian defense ministry said.

With a €112.6 million ($131.4 million) price tag to be footed by the Italian taxpayer, the center will offer two full mission simulators, the ministry added.

The advent of the school will coincide with the Italian Air Force turning Trapani-Birgi into its third base for hosting its own F-35s, meaning the base will have one Italian F-35 squadron and a squadron dedicated to international students.

Italy’s existing F-35 bases are at Amendola and Ghedi.

The ministry said the new center “responds to the growing demand for training driven by the increased involvement of NATO and European nations in the (F-35) program.”

It added that Italy was keen to host the school, citing a “clear and strong political will to strengthen the strategic position of Italy inside the program,” adding that Trapani would be “the first Pilot Training Center for the F-35 outside the U.S.”

Italian defense giant Leonardo had been chosen by Lockheed Martin as its partner in the construction of the school, the ministry said, following the cooperation by the two firms in the construction of Italy’s Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul, and Upgrade (MRO&U) hub for F-35 jets at Cameri air base in northern Italy.

Cameri has handled the final assembly of F-35 jets for Italy and the Netherlands and now offers maintenance to Europe-based jets. Co-run with Lockheed Martin and the F-35 JPO, the center has serviced Italian, Norwegian and Dutch F-35s, and last year a U.K.-based American F-35 flew in for servicing.

The siting of the school in Italy also follows the steady progress of Italy’s jet pilot training capabilities for international students. The Italian Air Force-run school at Decimomannu on the Italian island of Sardinia now hosts 22 M-346 training jets and 40 instructors and has trained pilots from countries including Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada the U.K. and Saudi Arabia.

