MILAN — The Norwegian Ministry of Defense has presented a draft proposal for regulations on the possible expansion of military police authority on the remote Norwegian Arctic island of Jan Mayen.

The motion, which is open to stakeholder input until next month, would extend the geographical scope of Norway’s existing military police law to include Jan Mayen.

According to the Norwegian authorities, the change is necessary due to an uncertain security landscape facing the country, combined with the possibility of a future increase in Norwegian and allied presence in the area.

The uninhabited Norwegian volcanic island, located in the Arctic Ocean, is roughly 300 miles (500 kilometers) east of Greenland. It serves as a combined meteorological and military outpost, with a small, rotating presence of Norwegian armed forces personnel.

RELATED

It hosts the Jan Mayensfield, an airstrip used for occasional military flights or transporting personnel and supplies to the island stations.

Under the Military Police Act, a “military area can be established and enforced on the island – as an officer in the Armed Forces, the station commander there will also have authority to intervene to maintain security and prevent or stop law violations,” the document submitted by the Norwegian authorities said.

In February, the country announced plans to build a new undersea fiberoptic data connection linking Norway’s mainland with the Arctic islands of Svalbard and Jan Mayen.

In 2020, a visit to the tiny island by a squadron of U.S. Air Force staff sparked issues with Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

The U.S. Air Force personnel were examining the airfield to assess whether C-130J Super Hercules military transport planes could land there. In an interview with Reuters, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it believed the visit was “alarming” and part of Norway’s increased military activity aimed at Russia and destabilizing the region.

Countries whose territories include remote Arctic locales have begun to treat these places as potential flashpoints in a warming region.

A report published last month by the Arctic Institute warned that Svalbard, an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean located between mainland Norway and the North Pole, was vulnerable to a potential confrontation with Russia.

However, Moscow is not the only security threat to the region identified by Scandinavian countries. Last week, Denmark labeled the United States for the first time as a potential security concern in its annual intelligence report, following President Donald Trump’s expressed interest in taking control of Greenland.

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. She covers a wide range of topics related to military procurement and international security, and specializes in reporting on the aviation sector. She is based in Milan, Italy.