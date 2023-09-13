LONDON — Lithuania is determined to make stockpile building a critical component of its defense policy, according to a government official.

“Stockpiles serve as a deterrent against potential aggression,” Lithuanian Deputy Economy and Innovation Minister Erika Kuročkina said in a broadcast speech during this year’s DSEI show here.

“Ammunition is the lifeblood of any military operation,” the cabinet member said. “But a nation with a robust stockpile can also support its allies.”

On Sept. 8, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence said it has completed a delivery of more than 1.5 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine to support its combat against the ongoing Russian invasion.

The official’s declaration comes roughly four months after Vilnius announced plans to spend about €3.1 billion ($3.3 billion) on purchases of ammunition and explosives in the coming decade, citing lessons drawn from Russia’s ongoing attack against its neighbor.

Kuročkina’s remarks indicate major deliveries of munitions could represent a significant share of the Baltic State’s defense acquisitions in the coming years.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.