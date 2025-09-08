The weapon was developed with feedback from the war in Ukraine, where soldiers improvise non-line-of-sight attacks by blind firing high-explosive shells.
It is capable of autonomously deploying and retrieving the company’s SkyRaider R80D and SkyRanger R70 drones while moving at speeds of up to 50 km/h.
The DSEI trade show is expected to see an uptick in European participation this year, with more countries and companies represented.
An agreement includes the Poland-specific K2PL version, following the supply of a 180 K2 tanks deal signed between Poland and South Korea.
This year’s edition of the show will feature an expanded tech zone, and organizer Clarion says DSEI UK 2025 will be the biggest yet.
The Challenger tank's new imaging system was on display at DSEI 2023. Check out how it works.
The U.K.-built Type-26 warship design won against competing offers from the U.S., Germany and France.
Israeli defense companies still plan to come to the DSEI defense show in London in September.
The purchase follows Paramount’s delivery of equipment to Mozambique, where the Mwari is already operational.
IAI developed the Rotem Alpha loitering munition, capable of hovering, taking off and landing vertically.
The security situation in Romania has become more turbulent than normal, with the finding of drone debris near the country’s border with Ukraine.
The Ukraine war has reaffirmed the vital importance of enabling militaries to communicate faster, more efficiently and safely with each other.
OneWeb and Intelsat are positioning themselves to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX.
At DSEI, Leonardo DRS talks about how they will support with electrifying the U.S. Navy feet, innovative technology, and the Navy's highest priority.
At DSEI, Northrop Grumman showcases its vision for a connected, multidomain battlespace powered by IBCS.
Based on the existing PULS artillery rocket produced by Elbit, the new kit will offer a Europeanized version to countries in the region.
CybExer Technologies works with Estonian Defence Forces, as well as the armed forces of a number of European countries including Ukraine.
The British defense contractor is smitten with the possibilities of Palantir's Foundry data analytics system.