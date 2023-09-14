LONDON — Estonia’s CybExer Technologies has developed what it describes as virtual shooting ranges for testing cyber defense capacities in Ukraine and other countries.

“Together with our customers, we design different attacks on their cyber infrastructure,” Mihkel Mooste, who is responsible for the firm’s business development activities, told Defense News at this year’s DSEI show in London. “This allows us to help them prepare for any real attacks that could penetrate their cyber defenses.”

The company was established by co-founders of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, the Estonian capital. CybExer Technologies’ representatives say the firm’s collaboration with the Ukrainian military, which is continuously targeted by Russian hacking attacks, is one of the main factors driving its international expansion.

“Numerous rankings indicate that Estonia is one of the top countries in the world in terms of its cyber security, and what was born out of necessity to protect our critical infrastructure has become our specialization,” said Crystella Sokk who also handles business development for the company.

In addition to Ukraine’s military, CybExer Technologies has a longstanding cooperation with the Estonian Defence Forces, as well as armed forces in South and East Asia, according to Mooste.

“We also provide services to military partners in India, and are currently involved in a project for Vietnam’s Air Force,” he said. “As there is a growing interest in our service, more projects are underway.”

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.