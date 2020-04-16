COLOGNE, Germany – The German government is facilitating talks between major naval shipbuilders in an effort to set up a national conglomerate rivaling industry champions like Naval Group in France and Fincantieri in Italy, according to a local media report.

Negotiations to that effect have been ongoing behind closed doors since the beginning of 2020 between Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, German Naval Yards Kiel and Lürssen, broadcaster NDR reported on Thursday.

Top executives from the companies have confirmed the developments on Twitter, though without elaborating on the status of the negotiations.

News of the consolidation plans comes as German Naval Yards and Thyssenkrupp are reeling from losing a multibillion-dollar contract for new Germany navy frigate-type ships, dubbed MKS-180, to Dutch bidder Damen in January. The Dutch company has teamed with Germany’s Lürssen for the program, vowing to do most of the construction work in Germany.

Still, the MKS-180 award angered industry lobbying groups here, who argue that Germany’s good-faith effort to carry out a European Union mandate for bloc-wide competition in major public programs backfired. Other European countries tend to keep such defense-related work within their own industrial ecosystems, the argument goes.

“The need for a German consolidation in naval shipbuilding has been repeatedly emphasized by us and our owner, Privinvest, during the past few years,” German Naval Yards Kiel CEO Jörg Herwig was quoted as saying in a statement. “Only a strong German player will be able to remain globally competitive and strengthen the German technology sector.”

Privinvest is owned by French-Lebanese businessman Iskandar Safa.

A request for a statement from the federal ministry for economic affairs was not immediately returned on Thursday.

Industry protest ensnares Germany’s multibillion-dollar combat ship The dispute comes at a time when the German government is adopting a new policy that grants an exception to the EU competition mandate for surface combatants.

The idea of a unified German naval industry cluster runs counter to the narrative that the European defense market should focus less on national retrenchment and instead bank more on efficiencies through cross-continental mergers.

“I think we have to be honest with ourselves and admit that European defense acquisition will be mostly national, and maybe binational or trinational,” said Sebastian Bruns, a naval analyst with the University of Kiel in northern Germany.

Bruns said Lürssen’s role in the consolidation talks will be interesting to watch because the company has its foot in the door of the MKS-180 program – through Damen – and at the same time would benefit from a German industry conglomerate with the navy as a guaranteed customer.

All the while, German Naval Yards has begun the legal process of challenging the defense ministry’s pick of Damen for the business. Letting the litigation play out in the courts is all but certain to cause a delay in the eventual delivery of the vessels to the sea service.

But in the course of future consolidation talks, the government could use its leverage as the broker – and ultimate approval authority – to put the German Naval Yards protest to rest and let the MKS-180 program proceed swiftly, Bruns said.