WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department has ok’d Poland to buy the F-35, America’s most advanced fighter, setting up Poland as the newest customer for the fifth-generation jet.

The proposed order covers 32 of the conventional take off and landing F-35A variants, with an estimated price tag of $6.5 billion, according to a Wednesday announcement on the website of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

While Congress can still act to block the sale, it is not expected to run into any major opposition on the Hill. As with all DSCA notifications, quantities and dollar figures can change during negotiations.

“This proposed sale of F-35s will provide Poland with a credible defense capability to deter aggression in the region and ensure interoperability with U.S. forces,” the DSCA announcement reads. “The proposed sale will augment Poland’s operational aircraft inventory and enhance its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defense capability.”

Poland formally sent its request for the F-35 back in May, with the goal of replacing its legacy MiG-29 and Su-22 fleets. Procuring the F-35 is part of a broader defense modernization effort from Warsaw, which will see the country spend $47 billion by 2026 on new equipment.

How Poland plans to land an F-35 deal and ‘Fort Trump’ By 2026, the Polish Ministry of Defence plans to allocate about $47 billion toward acquiring new weapons and military equipment, with fifth-generation fighter jets a top priority.

Along with the fighters themselves, the proposed package includes 33 F135 engines, electronic warfare and C4 systems, access to the fighter’s Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), a full mission trainer, and other support capabilities.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor on the plane itself, with Pratt & Whitney the engine manufacturer. The deal will include some form of industrial offset, to be negotiated between the companies and Warsaw at a later date.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Lockheed executives have said Poland will be getting planes with the Block 4 package installed, and Greg Ulmer, Lockheed’s vice president and general manager for the program, has expressed an interest in having Poland take part in the industrial base for the planes.

“Once Polish companies are approved as our supplier partners, they could make parts not only for the Polish aircraft, but also for those supplied to other countries, such as the U.S. or Japan,” Ulmer said.