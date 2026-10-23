WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Chief of the New Zealand Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies, has informed Defense Minister Paul Goldsmith that he is resigning his role.

Arrangements are underway to transition responsibilities to the Vice Chief of Defence Force, Rear Adm. Mat Williams, who will serve as Acting Chief of Defence Force.

Air Marshal Davies said: “The resignation is for personal reasons, and results from errors of judgement made by me in the past, for which I am taking responsibility. The errors of judgement were contrary to the values of the Defence Force.

“These matters revolved around an inappropriate relationship I had when in a position of unit command, and I regret not disclosing this when I had the opportunity to do so.”

Appointed as the Chief of Air Force from 2016 before becoming the Vice Chief of Defence Force in 2018, Air Marshal Davies, born 1966, was promoted to his current rank on appointment to Chief of Defence Force on June 6, 2024.

The Chief of Army, Maj. Gen. Rose King, will act as Chief of Defence Force until Sunday before Williams takes on the role.

Nick Lee-Frampton is the New Zealand correspondent for Defense News.