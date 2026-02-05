ROME — Indonesia has selected the Italian M-346 jet for pilot training and light combat, the platform’s manufacturer Leonardo announced on Tuesday.

The Asian country is thought to be eyeing an order of 24 M-346 jets to replace aging Hawk aircraft.

The Indonesian Ministry of Defense selected the M-346 F (Fighter) Block 20 light fighter version of the jet, Leonardo said at the Singapore Airshow.

The Italian firm also said it had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Indonesian firm PT ESystem Solutions Indonesia and the Indonesian Ministry of Defence “aimed at cooperating for the supply and support” of the aircraft “to meet Indonesian Air Force operational requirements.”

That meant supporting maintenance, overhaul and training on the aircraft, the firm said.

Leonardo added, “The parties will now move into the next stage of discussions intended to achieve a procurement contract signing soon.”

In a statement Leonardo said its new M-346 F “Block 20” light fighter configuration came with a Large Area Display (LAD), active electronically scanned radar, a Link 16 data-link, electronic countermeasures, and new weapons systems.

The M-346 originated as a pure trainer jet which has been sold to Italy, the Republic of Singapore, Israel, Poland, Qatar and Greece.

Its more recent trainer-light fighter version has previously been sold to Turkmenistan and Nigeria and, in December, to Austria, which ordered 12 aircraft. The fighter version boasts seven external hard points able to integrate air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions and targeting pods linked to Helmet Mounted Displays.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.