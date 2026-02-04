SINGAPORE — Hot on the heels of a significant contract from the Singapore Army, ST Engineering was highlighting its sophisticated Terrex s5 8x8 armored vehicle at Singapore Airshow 2026, held Feb. 3-8.

The contract, worth an undisclosed amount and announced on Jan. 26, will see the Singapore Army adopt the Titan 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle — or IFV — which is based on ST Engineering’s 35-ton Terrex s5.

Working with Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Defence Science and Technology Agency, ST Engineering is customizing the Terrex s5 with “additional capabilities.” Deliveries will commence in 2028.

MINDEF stated the Titan “has stronger firepower and is equipped with a 30mm cannon mounted on a remote-controlled weapon station.”

At the airshow, ST Engineering displayed the prototypical Terrex s5 with the company’s Adder remote turret armed with a Leonardo 30mm X-Gun.

However, an ST Engineering representative told Defense News this does not necessarily mean the Titan will feature this same cannon.

“With our multi-domain expertise and engineering depth, we’re confident that the new IFV will deliver outstanding mobility, advanced smart technologies and unmatched adaptability to support Singapore’s future fighting force,” said Lim Kok Ann, president of Land Systems at ST Engineering.

The prototype debuting in Singapore employs hybrid electric drive, with Cheng Ze Wei, director of ST Engineering’s Wheeled Platforms Business-Combat Platforms, explaining the main advantage of this propulsion is an abundance of power to support associated platforms and sensors.

It is unclear if Singapore is adopting the hybrid electric drive variant, as ST Engineering offers a conventional diesel engine, too.

Another advantage of the hybrid configuration is that it occupies far less space than a regular power pack in the front of the vehicle hull.

“The Titan is designed with new digitalized systems, advanced vehicle electronics and a command-and-control architecture to support networked motorized operations,” MINDEF also noted.

For example, the Terrex s5 features two rear-mounted launcher boxes containing four drones each that can perform reconnaissance. Unmanned ground vehicles, like ST Engineering’s Taurus 4x4, can also be controlled from inside the Terrex s5.

At Singapore Airshow 2026, ST Engineering demonstrated the technological potential of the Terrex s5 in a proof-of-concept exhibit entitled the Vehicle AI Cockpit. If a customer chooses, this solution is ready to be installed in any armored vehicle.

It relies on AI in three ways — for vehicle control, surveillance and unified manned-unmanned teaming.

A top-mounted camera displays the vehicle’s 360-degree surroundings on a panoramic screen at the front of the vehicle interior. AI can then automatically identify drones, people and vehicles with color-coded prompts.

Two side-by-side control stations mean operators can seamlessly transition between driving the vehicle, firing its weapons or operating associated unmanned systems like drones. The AI also uses a Nova voice-activated system to perform tasks, such as choosing the most economic mode of driving.

The 27-foot-long Terrex s5 can carry a 13-ton payload and accommodate 12 troops. ST Engineering is already promoting this Terrex variant to export markets.

