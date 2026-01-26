CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Indian Air Force is currently on its fifth attempt to obtain air-to-air refueling aircraft, but it is now closer than ever to procuring these desperately needed force-multiplying assets.

The Defence Acquisition Council cleared a potential acquisition of six second-hand Boeing 767 commercial aircraft that will be converted into tankers by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

This step is called acceptance of necessity, and the deal is expected to be worth around $1 billion. A cost negotiation committee was established on Jan. 1 to finalize the price.

Once the price tag has been negotiated, the deal will be handed to the Cabinet Committee on Security for final approval before contract signing. According to some reports, this could occur as soon as March, with delivery of the first tanker sought from 2030.

IAI will manufacture the refueling modules in India, and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to receive some work as well as part of IAI’s offset requirements.

Instead of buying a top-draw tanker like the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), the IAF has pragmatically concluded that converting older aircraft is more cost-effective.

If everything goes according to plan, this choice will end India’s nearly 20-year search for additional aerial tankers.

In this long-running saga, the IAF first issued a request for proposals for six tankers in 2006, in which the A330 MRTT was shortlisted, before the effort was cancelled in 2010. The same selection-cancellation process occurred when tenders were floated in 2010 and 2018.

In the meantime, the Indian Air Force’s tanker fleet comprising six Ilyushin Il-78MKI aircraft acquired from Uzbekistan in 2003-2004, is running on fumes. A decade ago, the serviceability rate of the Il-78MKI was at just 49% due to parts shortages.

Last year, the Indian Air Force decided to lease a single Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker from Metrea to fill gaps. However, flown by American crews, these aircraft would not be available during a time of conflict when they are most needed.

Aerial tankers are vital for extending the reach of Indian fighter jets, such as for overseas deployments, as well as giving them longer legs over home territory.

India’s air service is also struggling to induct the fighter jets that it needs. It currently possesses just 29 squadrons instead of the 42.5 it is authorized to have.

The IAI Multi-Mission Tanker Transport being eyed by India is already operated by Colombia, which received one unit in 2010.

