Troubles with the F-35, plans for killer robot ships and a lack of indoor toilets: Here are the top stories from the year. (And click here to see what made the 2018 list!)
US Air Force restricts KC-46 from carrying cargo and passengers
The KC-46 has added another critical deficiency to the list, and it's the most serious problem yet.
Stealthy no more? A German radar vendor says it tracked the F-35 jet in 2018 — from a pony farm
In the illustrious history of the F-35 fighter jet, add a pony farm outside Berlin as the place where radar-maker Hensoldt claims the plane’s stealth cover was blown.
US could lose a key weapon for tracking Chinese and Russian subs
With the one supplier disappearing, Pentagon is preparing to spend cash to find alternatives for sonobuoy production. But the clock has started to run.
Denied hot meals and indoor toilets, US airmen prepare for the fog of war
The U.S. Air Force is embracing the suck as it considers how it might fight in a war against near-peer adversaries.
Supersonic speeds could cause big problems for the F-35′s stealth coating
Supersonic flight at the edge of the F-35 jet's flight envelope could cause structural damage or degrade its stealth coating, warn documents exclusively obtained by Defense News.
US Air Force pauses flight ops for more than a hundred C-130s over ‘atypical’ cracking
More than a quarter of C-130 Hercules in service at Air Mobility Command will be temporarily grounded.
The US Air Force’s radical plan for a future fighter could field a jet in 5 years
The U.S. Air Force is seeking rapid-fire plane production as it tries to surpass the capabilities of near-peer competitors like Russia and China.
US Navy moves toward unleashing killer robot ships on the world’s oceans
The Navy is planning to take the first few steps into a radical future, which, if it comes to pass, will upend how the fleet has fought since the Cold War.
When it comes to missile-killing lasers, the US Navy is ready to burn its ships
A Hawaii-based destroyer will be the first surface combatant to integrate a laser.
Bell unshrouds Invictus, its answer for the US Army’s future attack recon aircraft
The Bell 360 Invictus is the company's submission for the future attack reconnaissance aircraft, and it's not a tilt rotor.
Comments