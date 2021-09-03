Surface Navy On-time deliveries from repair periods has improved from 29% in 2018 to a projected 59% for 2021 -- but that's still short of the CNO's goal to reach no lost days to maintenance overruns by now. LCSs in Mayport have been limited to surface warfare operations in 4th Fleet since they kicked off deployment activity two years ago. In 2022, the community is looking to expand beyond that. Northrop Grumman is looking to adapt its SEWIP Block 3 capability built for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to smaller ship types. The Sept. 3, 2021, safety notice had identified a problem with the ACV’s towing mechanism. Raytheon is already working with the Navy on a tool to net radars together for distributed operations, even before the first radar has hit the fleet. VIDEOS A recent CSBA study discussed how the Navy can expand and transform its surface forces for a future fight in the Pacific. More Stories The 11th and final advanced weapons elevator has been turned over to the crew, after the Navy has struggled to get them designed, built and tested for several years now. The LCSs operating out of Mayport faced some restrictions while the Navy engineered a solution to their combining gear flaws, but the LCS Squadron commander says they've made the most of that time and established their role in the fleet. The Houthis have deployed drone boats into these waters, which can be piloted remotely and sent up to a target before detonating. Defense News traveled to Maine to meet with shipyard and union leaders, who spoke about the state of the company, its workforce and its future. After the tragic summer of 2017, the U.S. Navy's surface force has pushed simulators into the fleet. The Navy's acting No. 2 civilian doesn't like taking the heat for past administrations. The U.S. Navy's new Long Range Anti-Ship Missile needs more realistic testing, the Pentagon's weapons tester said in a new report. The U.S. Navy is looking for creative ways to keep the Flight I Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in the fleet for as long as possible. The U.S. Navy will need to solve a complicated challenge around electrical power in its new large surface combatant. The effect of such manning shortages became apparent following two ship collisions that killed 17 sailors in 2017. As the Navy gets closer to beginning construction on the lead ship, USS Constellation, more details are coming into focus. The Navy statement provides an outline of planned operational changes for the military’s sea services in and around Alaska, including the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps. The Navy is turning over a new leaf on ship design, says the chief of naval operations. Lawmakers say there is traction behind a realignment of the Pentagon's budget in order to grow the Navy. Load More